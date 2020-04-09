Chelsea City Council Meets Online

The Chelsea City Coun­cil met on Monday, April 4, in the first online meeting of the COVID-19 response era, joining communities like Boston and others who are moving to online or ca­ble tv meetings.

In what was a start pre­sentation, wearing masks, Council President Roy Avellaneda convened the meeting while wearing a mask and separated at great distances from other coun­cillors – including Coun­cillors Judith Garcia and Leo Robinson. All other councillors participated via phone or WebEx video con­ference.

City Manager Tom Am­brosino was also in atten­dance and brought forth several measures.

While the meeting was a novel first for the Council, and there were some hic­cups in the first portion of the meeting, but overall the gathering was of great im­portance.

The Council heard an emergency request from Ambrosino to provide $500,000 in funding to help with the City’s response to help those affected by, or who were sick from, COVID-19.