Chelsea City Council Meets Online

The Chelsea City Council met on Monday, April 4, in the first online meeting of the COVID-19 response era, joining communities like Boston and others who are moving to online or cable tv meetings.
In what was a start presentation, wearing masks, Council President Roy Avellaneda convened the meeting while wearing a mask and separated at great distances from other councillors – including Councillors Judith Garcia and Leo Robinson. All other councillors participated via phone or WebEx video conference.
City Manager Tom Ambrosino was also in attendance and brought forth several measures.
While the meeting was a novel first for the Council, and there were some hiccups in the first portion of the meeting, but overall the gathering was of great importance.
The Council heard an emergency request from Ambrosino to provide $500,000 in funding to help with the City’s response to help those affected by, or who were sick from, COVID-19.