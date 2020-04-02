Chelsea Soldiers’ Home suffers resident death to COVID-19, others positive

The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home is monitoring and trying to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at the veterans’ home on the hill – with one veteran resident there dying of the virus on Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Home, four residents have been tested. The man who died was positive, as is another resident. A third came up negative and the fourth is still pending.

Staff members have also had five people tested, with two being positive, one negative and another two pending.

The spokesman said they have taken great measures to protect the residents there, many of whom are older or are medically vulnerable.

“Protecting the health of our veteran residents, and our staff, is the single most important part of the work of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home,” read the statement on Tuesday night. “COVID-19 cases in the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home are being isolated, closely monitored, and tracked daily, and we are deeply saddened to report (Tuesday) that a resident of our community died of this infection.

“We continue to take rapid action to mitigate the impact of the virus on our residents and staff,” it continued. “The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home is following to the letter the cleaning and infection control protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and vigilantly cleaning and disinfecting to maintain a clean and safe environment. The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home is doing everything in its power to maintain our veteran residents’ health during this outbreak, and will continue to monitor and act immediately. The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home followed appropriate reporting and protocols for a COVID-19 incident and is working to prioritize veteran residents’ health during this outbreak.”

City Manager Tom Ambrosino said he and the City’s Health Department had been working closely with management of the Soldiers’ Home to try to mitigate the spread of the virus. Here, unlike at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home where there has been controversy this week about an outbreak there that wasn’t disclosed, staff at the Home have been working in concert with the City.

“My deepest sympathies goes out to the family and friends of that veteran,” he said. “It is our first death in Chelsea. Regrettably, I don’t think it will be the last reported death in the community…The Soldiers’ Home did have great protocols and we’ve been working closely with them. The virus is everywhere and so contagion is just inevitable.”

The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home said it has and continues to implement the guidance issued by the Department of Public Health, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Guidance, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, including additional cleaning measures per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including:

•Quarantining of Veterans to their wards to minimize risk of exposure.

•Masks being worn by staff throughout the facility, and veterans who request to wear one.

•Restricting take-out food allowed on premises.

•Postponed all new admissions.

•Dedicated a ward strictly for residents who have tested-positive.

•Testing all residents who present symptoms for COVID-19 is tested, per CDC guidance.

•Starting on Saturday, March 14, 2020, restricting visitors to the Long Term Care Facility.

•Starting on Monday, March 16, 2020, restricting visitors to the Independent Living Facilities.

•Adding hand sanitation stations for employees as they enter the building and throughout the facility.

•Disinfecting and treating high touch areas throughout the day.

•Performing a deep clean of the kitchen areas daily.

•Taking daily temperatures of the residents in the Long Term Care Facility.

•Posting signage on proper hand hygiene and how to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like the flu and COVID-19.

•Restricting movement of residents in the Long Term Care facility and the Independent Living Facilities.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) distributed tents to 24/7 state operated facilities as a single point of entry screening site, at which staff temperatures are taken. At the conclusion of the screening the employee is given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before entering the facility.

Additionally, they Home is also doing the following:

•Monitoring the situation daily and preparing for all possible contingencies.

•Positions determined to be eligible for telework have been asked to do so.

•The nurses in our Independent living area have made themselves readily available to Veterans to screen, assess, and educate Veterans in regards to COVID-19.

•The proper local and state public health officials were notified and the appropriate public health measures were taken.

•Families of residents who are tested for COVID-19 are contacted by medical staff of the Soldiers’ Home, notifying them of the test and its results.

•Sending regular communications to update veterans, families and staff on current guidance for infection control and prevention.