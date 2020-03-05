Former City Councillor Pulls Nomination Papers for Senate

Former Councillor Joe Perlatonda has pulled Nomination Papers for a potential run in the state senate primary election in September, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Perlatonda has served two stints on the Council, once as the District 5 councillor, and then returning as the District 3 councillor. He lost his election in November to Councillor Naomi Zabot.

Now, he appears to be looking at a run for state senate. It’s a seat that is currently held by State Sen. Sal DiDomenico.

DiDomenico has also pulled papers to run once again, and indicated he is getting ready to start the campaign process.

Perlatonda could not be reached immediately for comment, but pulling papers doesn’t always mean a run. A candidate must get signatures and return the papers by the deadline to be on the ballot.