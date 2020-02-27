Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Ramirez named Dean’s List

Curry College is proud to announce that Carolina Ramirez of Chelsea has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Ramirez is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in Psychology.

Ramirez was among roughly 1,000 students that have received the distinction, a marker of academic excellence and high achievement. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

Regis Students Make the Dean’s List

Regis College is pleased to announce the following student is among the 435 students that have made the Dean’s List for academic achievement for the 2019 fall semester.

* Alexa Cuellar,

To be eligible for the Dean’s List as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester GPA of at least 3.25 must be attained.

“I am very pleased to see so many of our students excelling across the university,” said university President Antoinette Hays, PhD, RN. “The Dean’s List and the diversity of academic disciplines speak to a dedicated student body and to a faculty that promotes intellectual curiosity and achievement.”

Rodrigues on dean’s list at Denison

Stefanie Rodrigues of Chelsea was one of 517 students named to Denison University’s 2019 fall semester dean’s list by Provost Kim Coplin. “Denison students thrive as they learn new modes of thought and are challenged to see the world in complex ways by faculty who share their own personal enthusiasm for research and scholarship,” says Coplin. Students who achieve dean’s list status have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or better (out of 4.0) for the semester. Rodrigues is a member of the Denison class of 2022.

Nasimi on Dean’s List at Tufts

Fazila Nasimi was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the Fall 2019 semester.

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

