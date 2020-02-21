State Rep. Vincent Will Not Seek Re-election

State Representative RoseLee Vincent announced Tuesday that she will not be a candidate for re-election in the House of Representatives this fall.

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent

Vincent has been the state representative for six years in the Sixteenth Suffolk District that includes portions of Chelsea, Revere, and Saugus.

Local officials lauded Vincent’s outstanding record of service to her constituents.

“It is a pleasure to work side-by-side with Representative Vincent on issues that affect our district, and I consider her a true friend,” said Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo. “A smart, engaged, and dedicated leader who is passionate about environmental issues, RoseLee has done so much good on behalf of her community including her unwavering advocacy for the preservation and protection of Revere Beach. My colleagues and I will miss her in the House of Representatives. I wish her and her family all the best for a healthy and happy future.”

“RoseLee Vincent always served he City of Revere from her heart,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Her pride in Revere and her deep roots in our community motivated her every action as a state representative. Her objective, always, was to champion initiatives that made Revere a better city and she was never shy about confronting those whose ideas or actions could threaten Revere’s interests. She has been a strident advocate for Revere Beach and we know that she will continue to be a guardian for our precious waterfront long after she steps down from elected office.”

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino said, “Rep. RoseLee Vincent’s strong leadership on Beacon Hill will be missed. She has accomplished a great deal in her time as state representative – but I believe that her strenuous opposition to the toxic Wheelabrator Saugus incinerator has been the hallmark of her tenure. The impact she has made in the district is a lasting tribute to her hard work. I wish her all the best as she turns the page in to the next chapter of her life and thank her for the decades of service to our city and to the 16th Suffolk District.”

Revere City Council President Patrick Keefe said, “I am thankful for her many years of service to the residents in her district. While I’m sad to hear she’s leaving, I am confident that it will open doors to a capable successor that will served with renewed energy and passion for the district.”

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino, who is an aide to Rep. Vincent, said, “The City of Revere will be losing one of its strongest advocates as the sun sets on Representative Vincent’s tenure in elected office,” said Ward 6 Councillor (and Vincent aide) Richard Serino. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity she gave me to work in her office, and to learn from her. She has been the best elected official to have as a mentor because she is a leader who fights hard for what she believes is morally right, and she always follows her conscience and gut. When it came to the Saugus incinerator and unlined ash landfill, she dared to raise awareness in a way that no other elected official had ever done in recent memory. Her integrity, strong moral compass and her boldness in standing up to protect her constituents has been refreshing to watch, and should be emulated by all of us who were elected to serve the people.”

Former Mayor and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo said, “Rep. Vincent has served the district in a very professional and effective manner. We have been very fortunate to have her representing us for as long as she did, both in an elected capacity and in years past as the assistant to Rep. Kathi Reinstein and Rep. William Reinstein. I want to wish RoseLee and her family well.”

Rep. Vincent sent the following statement to her constituents in making her announcement that she will not seek re-election:

Dear Family, Friends and Neighbors:

It is with mixed emotions that I announce I have decided to not seek re-election to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in the fall of 2020. I have given it a lot of thought, and have not come to this decision lightly.

I first started working in the State House thirty-one years ago. When I began my career in public service, Ronald Reagan was President, a gallon of gas was $1.12 and the medium household income was $37,000. As a legislative staffer in 1989, I never envisioned that twenty-five years later, I would run for elected office myself. And yet in March of 2014, I did just that. At age 67, I threw my name into the mix in a special election, and with the help and support of so many friends and family, I won.

Over these past six years, I have been so fortunate to represent the people of Sixteenth Suffolk District. It has truly been my honor to serve you, the people of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus as your State Representative, and I am forever grateful to you for your love, support and friendship over the years – but particularly throughout these last six years. You are the reason I got here. You are the reason I have stayed here. And you are the reason that leaving here is so bittersweet.

Thank you to my colleagues in government who have helped guide me, and whose friendship I deeply appreciate. First and foremost, to Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo – thank you for the confidence you have placed in me during my time in the House. As a leader, you have shown me what it means to serve the district we share. As a friend you have offered sound counsel, a guiding hand and years of great memories. To my friends Senator Boncore, Representative Ryan, Senator DiDomenico, Senator Crighton, Representative Wong and Mayor Arrigo – thank you for the team effort, hard work and the true collaboration over these years. Additionally, a special thank you to former Revere Mayors Tom Ambrosino and Dan Rizzo for your friendship and support – I am forever grateful to you both.

To my legislative aide, Councilor Ricky Serino who does an amazing job in my office and is a great advocate for the city of Revere – thank you from the bottom of my heart. As I am winding down my political career, you are beginning yours. I will watch with pride as you soar in the next chapters of your life.

To my family – especially my husband Richie, and my daughters Wendy Fox and Robin Ginsberg – I would not have been successful without your support, encouragement and love. To my five grandchildren – Hallie, Max, Ben, Sam and Zach – you make me proud each day. I hope I have done the same for you. To the entire Vincent Family – most notably our Matriarch Millie Vincent, Georganne and Ron O’Connor, and Bethanne and Joe Cardarelli – you are not just ‘in-laws,’ – you are my friends, and I love you all. Also to Joe Giannino and Jeff Turco, both of whom I consider sons – you have given me much advice, help and love, along this journey – from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

But most of all I would like to once again thank you, the people of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus, for the confidence you placed in me these last 6 years. To Rose Napolitano and the girls, and all of my seniors – thank you! To all of you who made phone calls, wrote “Dear Friend” cards, helped with drops, and held signs during Team Vincent’s campaigns – thank you! I am forever humbled and grateful for everything you have done to make these years successful.

Although I will not seek re-election in the fall, I still have another year left in my term, and I will continue to be your voice on Beacon Hill. This is not a farewell letter – not yet. Rest assured, I am not going anywhere – there is still much to be done, and I will keep working for you, the people of the Sixteenth Suffolk District, until the very last day of my term. And then, if you are looking for me, you will find me somewhere on a beach – most of the time, on my beloved Revere Beach enjoying walks along the Boulevard with my husband.

As I reflect on my tenure in the Legislature, and on my thirty-plus year career in the State House, I am grateful for the relationships I have made, and proud of the work we have done to make the communities of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus even better. God willing, I look forward to the next chapter of my life, and I am excited to have the opportunity to spend more quality time with Richie, my family and my friends. Thank you all again so much for making these years some of the most proud, memorable and fun years of my life. It has been a heck of a ride!

With Deepest Gratitude,

RoseLee Vincent