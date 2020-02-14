Early Voting for Super Tuesday to Begin on Feb. 24

Those wishing to avoid any potential crowds for the Super Tuesday Primary Vote on March 3 can exercise their right in early voting starting on Feb. 24.

City officials said this week that those who have registered to vote can come in for early voting Feb. 24-28 during regular City Hall hours.

“We expect a lot of activity in the Presidential Primary on March 3, so anyone that wants to use Early Voting can do so starting on Feb. 24 and going through Feb. 28,” said the City’s Bernabe Rodriguez. “Anyone wishing to vote early can do so during regular hours at City Hall. That’s a key reason I think people should make use of early voting. It saves time.”

The hours for early voting on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, it will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday it is 8 a.m. to noon.

On the ballot includes U.S. President Party Nomination, State Committeeman, State Committeewoman and Chelsea Ward Committee seats.

Residents can only vote for the party that they are enrolled in as it is a Primary Election. Those who are registered as unenrolled can choose any party ballot at the polls.

Voting takes place in the City Clerk’s Office, Room 209, at a traditional polling station.