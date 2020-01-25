Chelsea Artist Paul McMahan to Exhibit in Signature Show

Chelsea resident Paul McMahan will be among 89 artists participating in the 2020 New England Watercolor Society (NEWS) Signature Members Show, to be held from February 4 through March 1.

A watercolor painting entitled ‘Skiffs’ by Chelsea artist Paul McMahan will appear in the New England Watercolor Society’s Signature Show this month.

Bringing together the work of some of New England’s finest watercolor artists, the show will be held at the Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, Boston. Internationally acclaimed artist Stephen Quiller will be this year’s exhibition judge. Mr. Quiller will give a demonstration on Saturday, February 1, 5 – 7 p.m.

Included in the exhibit schedule will also be three Saturday gallery talks (1 p.m.) and three Sunday (1 p.m.) painting demonstrations by member artists. For further information please visit newenglandwatercolorsociety.org/galleries/2020SMS.html. The show and events are free and open to the public.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10:30 am – 5:30 pm, Sunday noon – 4 p.m., closed Mondays.

Artists Reception and Awards: Saturday February 8, 2 – 4 p.m.

This exhibition is evidence of the enduring value of NEWS to promote

excellence and diversity in watercolor and to bring exceptional paintings, both traditional and innovative, to a wider public audience.

The New England Watercolor Society, founded as the Boston Watercolor Society in 1885, is one of the oldest, most respected watercolor societies in America. Early members included F. Childe Hassam, Frank W. Benson, John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyeth. The Society has grown to nearly 200 signature members and 200 associates. New members are always welcome; requirements for membership will be available at the show.

The Signature Members Show is an opportunity to view the artistry and technical mastery of accomplished watercolor artists from all six New England states. The variety of painting styles extends from classically representational to abstract. This year’s exhibition judge, who selects the paintings for the Society’s prestigious awards, is Stephen Quiller, an award-winning member of the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society.