East Boston Savings Bank Charitable Foundation Awards MVES Grant

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) recently received a $2,500 grant from the East Boston Savings Bank Charitable Foundation for MVES’ Elder Independence Fund, a significant resource that offers grants to low-income older adults or adults living with disabilities to pay for an urgently needed item or service that helps the individual remain independent.

“We are very grateful to the East Boston Savings Bank Charitable Foundation and its generous donation to our Elder Independence Fund,” said Daniel O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “This donation will be a tremendous help in maintaining the Fund and helping those older adults in need within our 11 communities.”

The Elder Independence Fund is used as a last resort to provide community services, purchase essential home care services, and address situations of need for which there is no other government program or charitable resource. In order to maintain this vital resource and insure its continued existence, and its ability to respond to the needs of local older adults and adults living with disabilities, Mystic Valley Elder Services seeks support from funders such as the East Boston Savings Bank Charitable Foundation.

The East Boston Savings Bank Charitable Foundation was established in 1998 by East Boston Savings Bank to provide funding to support charitable causes and community development activities within the communities of East Boston Savings Bank. Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed more than $6 million in funding to support many deserving charitable causes and community development activities.

(Located in Malden, Mass., Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information, advice and referrals. For more information, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.