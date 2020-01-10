Construction Update

Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project

Construction Look-Ahead: December 29 – January 11, 2019

Traffic Impacts

• Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the workzone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) and at least 1 travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m.–5 a.m.).

• Route 1 Southbound : Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the workzone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) and at least 1 travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m.–5 a.m.).

•Local Streets: Carter Street under Route 1 will be closed on 1/11 from 7 a.m.—7 p.m. Additionally, Carter Street travel lanes passing under Route 1 will continue to divert around the active workzone. Signs and police details will be used to guide travelers around the workzones.

Route 1 Lane Shifts

•Roadway configuration changes and overnight lane shifts will take place on Route 1 in Chelsea beginning on Sunday, January 5 until Tuesday, January 7.

•These traffic shifts will create more continuous workzones throughout the project area and allow for necessary bridge deck repairs and safety improvements.

•2 travel lanes will continue to be open in each direction on Route 1 during peak travel periods.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur in during daytime working hours (6 a.m.–2 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place during afternoon (2 p.m.–7 p.m) and overnight hours (7 p.m.–6 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m.–7 p.m).

Description of Scheduled Work

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Bridge deck repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. Bridge deck removal and installation of new bridge deck will take place through the Chelsea Curves.

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Paint new deflector plates and steel repairs. Remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

•UNDERNEATH ROUTE 1: Replace and paint steel; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, drill, and grout around support columns; erect steel; and place new concrete columns.

•RAMPS AND LOCAL STREETS: Steel painting and repairs continue on the Beacon Street off-ramp.

Arlington on Ramp to Close

•Beginning Monday, January 6, 2020, the Arlington Street on-ramp to Route 1 Southbound in Chelsea will close until Fall 2020 for necessary maintenance and rehabilitation.

•Drivers looking to take Route 1 Southbound in Chelsea may use the Carter Street on-ramp near Chelsea High School or the Everett Avenue on-ramp near Walnut Street.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, the following events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

•Bruins: 1/9 at 7 p.m.

•Celtics: 1/11 at 7 p.m.