News Briefs

MLK Breakfast and Celebration

The People’s AME Church and the Chelsea community will present the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast and celebration on Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme this year will be ‘I Have a Dream,’ and the Rev. Dr. Gregory Groover of the historic Charles Street AME Church in Boston will be the keynote speaker. Rev. Groover is also a former Chairman of the Boston School Committee. There will be essay contest winners, Spirit Awards, the Chelsea High Cantare and Charles Street AME Choir. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. an the program begins at 10 a.m.

Rent Control Hearing

The Chelsea Collaborative is organizing a group of residents to attend and testify at the State House on the Rent Control Hearing taking place Jan. 14.

Those wishing to go should come to the Collaborative on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. The hearing will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Gardner Auditorium, and at 1 p.m. there will be a rally on the State House steps. Transportation is provided. For questions, call (617) 889-6080.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

State Rep. Dan Ryan Office Hours

State Rep. Dan Ryan announces Office Hours will be Friday, Jan. 17, from 10-11 a.m. at the Chelsea Public Library, 569 Broadway.

Office Hours provide an opportunity for Chelsea residents to meet personally with the State Representative in Chelsea to discuss a legislative issue or to request assistance with a government agency.

Spanish translation also available. Any questions please call the State Representative (617) 722-2370 or email [email protected]

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.