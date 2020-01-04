Northeast Metro Tech Recognizes Local Adams Scholarship Recipients

Supt. David DiBarri and Principal/Deputy-Director Carla Scuzzarella are pleased to announce that 82 seniors at Northeast Metro Tech High School are among seniors statewide to receive a John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.

This scholarship is available to students whose MCAS performance puts them in the top 25 percent of their district. To be eligible, students must either score Advanced on the English, Math and Science exams, or Advanced on one exam and High Proficient on the other two.

“We continue to have a high number of our students qualify for the Adams Scholarship, and the Class of 2020 is no exception,” Principal/Deputy-Director Scuzzarella said. “We are extremely proud of our seniors and the example they have set for our younger students.”

Recipients of the Adams Scholarship are granted four years of free tuition at Massachusetts state colleges and universities. Students who receive the Adams scholarship must complete their college program in four years or less and maintain a cumulative 3.0 grade point average.

Northeast Metro Tech High School honored its scholarship recipients with a breakfast for students and their parents on Friday, Nov. 15.

The following Northeast Metro Tech High School seniors have earned an Adams Scholarship:

Chelsea – Cassidy Chhoeun, Nadia DiFranco, Jerlin Erazo, Dilcia Izaguirre Quiroz, Evelin Mancia-Magana, Carlos Rivera-Molina, Saida Sanchez, Travis Smith, Shania Velleca, Bianca Zarzar.