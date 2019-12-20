Obituaries 12-19-2019

Anna Mary Norton

Earned her angel wings

Anna Mary “AnnaMay” (Mitchell) Norton, 80, of Chelsea earned her angel wings on Tuesday, Dec 10 surrounded by love and her favorite music, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

AnnaMay was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Marsh) Mitchell of Chelsea. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Robert H. Norton, Jr. and his wife, Amy of Cape Neddick, ME and Amy Pendleton and her husband, Everett of Medford; her god-daughter, Catherine Fagan and her husband, Vincent of Medford; her grandchildren: Connor J. Norton, US Army Sgt, Cameron T. Norton, Anna G. Pendleton and bonus, grand-daughter, Catherine A. Fagan. She is also fondly remembered by her long time spouse Robert H. Norton, Sr. of Everett as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. She is survived by her dear sister, Catherine Mitchell, her brothers, Charles and Roy Mitchell and was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Mitchell. AnnaMay’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff of the VNA Assisted Living facility (Alewife Brook Park) and Courtyard Care Center (Medford) for their kindness, compassion, and respect shown at all times; to her dear friends Dolly and Diane, who were so devoted in their friendship and lovingly stood by her during her journey.

A Celebration of Life Mass to honor AnnaMay’s life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions in Anna M. Norton’s memory may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research to provide and enhance care and support for all those affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Donations may be made on-line at www.alz.org or mailed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Ronald Gallant

Chelsea Police Dept. retiree

Ronald Gallant, Ret. CPD, died on Dec. 11 at the age of 72.

Born in Everett on Jan. 15, 1947 to the late Paul and Gertrude (Spellman), he was the dear brother of the late Paul A. Gallant, cherished uncle of Paula Burns and her husband, Richard of Florida and is also survived by his loving great niece Kelsi Burns of Forida.

Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Chelsea Police Department after 29 years of service. He liked his trips to Florida and enjoyed playing cards. In his free time you would find him on the lake fishing or in the woods hunting. Ron was a member of the Beachmont VFW and the French Club.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Steven Botchie

Computer consultant

Steven E. Botchie of Medford, formerly of Chelsea, died on Dec. 10.

A resident of Chelsea for most of his life, Steven passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital Tuesday afternoon at the age of 58.

A graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1980, he went on to post graduate schooling at Northeast Regional Vocational in Wakefield. An informational Technology specialist, he began his career with the Registry of Motor Vehicles at their Ashburton Place office. After three years, he started work with Thompson Financial Reuters in Boston for the next 10 years until starting independent contracting as a computer consultant.

In his early years, he was a member of Explorer Post #109 and in his spare time enjoyed fishing, sports, cards and coins.

He was the devoted son of Ruth E. (Muise) Botchie and the late Robert P. Botchie, loving fiance of Sharon Towle of Medford and Arlington, beloved father of Kimberly Ann Flanagan and her husband, Dylan of Lowell and Lauren Botchie and her companion, James Snow of Tewksbury; brother of Robert P. Botchie, III and his wife, Elizabeth of England, Larry Botchie of Swampscott, Lynn M. Nagle and her husband, John of Florida and the late Michael Botchie; cherished grandfather of Ray, Rielly-James, Julian and Angelica.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Celebration of Life in the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. Committal Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Steven’s name be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 74 Pleasant Street, Arlington, MA

Dante Russo

Artisan, certified scuba diving instructor, amateur underwater archaeologist and photographer

Dante C. Russo of Grifton, North Carolina passed away after a long illness on October 14, 2019 at The Courtyard Nursing Home in Medford. He was 76 years old.

Born on March 15, 1943 in Boston and raised in Chelsea, Dante was the beloved son of the late John Russo and Concetta (Cucinotta) Russo. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His career as an artisan began while working in special effects for Universal Studios in Hollywood. He was also a certified scuba diving instructor and an amateur underwater archaeologist and photographer. Although his photography took him from helicopter aerial shots to the Oscars in California, his true passion was creating art from the many artifacts he salvaged from the ocean. His creations included over 100 clocks made from the 200-year-old live oak wood and brass pins and nails from the Paul Revere foundry (also used in the USS Constitution), salvaged from the USS New Hampshire, which was built in 1819 and caught fire and sank off the coast of Manchester, Mass. in 1921.

He was the beloved son of the late John Russo and Concetta (Cucinotta) Russo, loving brother of John F. Russo and his wife, Susan of Reading, Sally Papandrea of Las Vegas, Nevada, and triplet brother of the late Anthony P. Russo and Joseph A. Russo; cherished uncle of Andrea Tieso and her husband, John, the late Gregory C. Russo, Angela Lewis and her husband, Johnny, Anthony Russo, Dante Russo and his wife, Shawnette, Steven Warwick, Lisa Papandrea, David Papandrea and Gina Papandrea; dear great uncle of Madison, Brandon, Andrew, Whitney, Mariah, Aerionna, Reshawn, Evangeline, Gia, Tessa, Lana, David, Justine, and Deanna.

All services were private.

Please consider making donations in Dante’s memory to Swift Creek Mennonite School, 1283 Honolulu Rd. Grifton, NC 28530, Saving Graces 4 Felines, SG4F, PO Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836, or Continuum Care Hospice Foundation Inc. 500 West Cummings Park, Suite 6300, Woburn, MA 01801.

Arrangements were by the Doherty – Barile Family Funeral Home in Reading, Mass. To send a memorial condolence visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome

Domenic Anthony DiRosa, Jr.

October 6, 1953-December 11, 2019

Domenic Anthony DiRosa, Jr. of Gilmanton, NH passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on the evening of December 11 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and more recently with lung cancer.

His story begins in Chelsea, the middle of three sons, though his father’s namesake. While he grew up in a different era, family was always a priority.

Dom was a standout athlete at Austin Preparatory School, he found great professional success working with people in the automotive service industry primarily. He loved people and people loved him. Looking back, he was really an entrepreneur at heart, fulfilling a lifelong dream in opening Domenic’s Deli in Laconia. There and everywhere Dom dealt in the currency of love.

Even after just meeting him, one would immediately come away with clear understanding of the special guy he was. While he loved Harley’s, his Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, a good concert and time on Martha’s Vineyard, there was nothing more in life that he loved than his family; the sun rose and set with Linda, Danielle and James Rocco for him. “Papa” quickly added Caroline and Charlotte to that list.

And how he loved his friends! If you were ever fortunate to attend one of his summer backyard cookout bashes you know that he could throw a fun party. He was a kind soul, generous, loyal, loving and selfless. There is no limit to what he would do to help a friend. The most valuable of gifts Dom was ever to give was that of presence, that time spent together, whether a meal, motorcycle ride, trip, cookout or family get-together.

While the family is broken at his loss, they take some small measure of solace in Dom’s perpetual legacy. No doubt, we all will speak his name often, laugh as we recall stories involving him and just pause for a moment to reflect on what a great man he was. Dom, and his loving spirit, remain with us all forever.

The family is especially grateful for the loving care shown by Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association. Special thanks to Stefanie, Brenda, Marissa, Elaine and Brittany. Also the kindness of Dr Rangelov MD, his pulmonologist at LRGH.

Dom leaves behind his beloved wife Linda (Moore), daughter Danielle and her husband, Charles Gallagher of St. Petersburg, FL, granddaughters, Caroline and Charlotte, son James Rocco of Bend, OR, brothers Robert of Boston, Paul and his wife, Karyn of Peabody, nephews Michael and Devon and niece Ashley, Aunt Mary and Uncle Bill Downey of Redding, MA, as well as many cousins who grieve his passing.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 2020 at the DiRosa residence in Gilmanton, NH and all are welcome to attend. Thereafter, his ashes will be spread on a motorcycle ride.

John Roger Green

Oct. 1, 1939 – Dec. 8, 2019

John Roger Green passed away unexpectedly in his Chelsea home on Sunday, Dec. 8. He was 80 years of age and lived with Multiple Sclerosis for many years.

Born and raised in Jamaica Plain, he was the only son of the late John and Catherine Green. A longtime Boston resident, he settled in Chelsea many years ago. He worked as a school teacher and retired from Boston Public Schools at the age of 65.

In his lifetime, John enjoyed traveling and visits to Ireland. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Richard Murphy of Chelsea and several cousins and extended family members.

John’s wishes were that no services should be held and following his cremation, his ashes will be scattered on Cape Cod.

Arrangements were by Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea.

Eileen Mullaney

Devoted homemaker, mother and telephone company retiree

Eileen M. (Murphy) Mullaney passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 16 in her Greenland, NH home. She was 80 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was one of nine children of the late Andrew P. and Anna T. (Callahan) Murphy.

Eileen attended St. Rose Parochial School and graduated from St. Rose High School. She was married to Frank T. Mullaney and resided in Malden for a brief time before returning to Chelsea.

A resident of Chelsea for most of her life, she was a devoted homemaker and mother. She also worked outside of her home. Beginning her career as a telephone operator in the Chelsea exchange office and later in Boston. There she moved into management and worked as an executive assistant. Her position moved her to the New York City area where she completed 25 years of service and retired in 1998.

She returned to the area with her husband and settled in New Hampshire. Eileen made her home in Greenland, NH for the past 20 years.

In her lifetime, family came first, her second love was baking, she also enjoyed arts and crafts, doll making, bingo and card games with her friends in Maine.

The passing of her husband in 2005 left her widowed for the past 14 years. She remained in Greenland with the company of her daughter and best friend, Maureen Mullaney and she was also the devoted mother to Michael Mullaney of Marblehead, Joseph Mullaney and his wife, Arlene of Salem, Timothy Mullaney and his wife, Julieta of Laguna Niguel, CA, Robert Mullaney and his wife, Sara of Boxford; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Maddie, Grace, Drew, Anna-Sophia and Lauren Mullaney; dear sister and sister-in-law of Kevin Murphy and his wife, Virginia of Chelsea, Pat Mason and her husband, William of Wilmington, Jane Murphy of Tewksbury and Jean Murphy of Malden and the late Patricia Doherty, Barbara Parow, Kathleen Paris, Sheila Zecha, Andrew J., Edward and Brendon Murphy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visiting hours will be held at Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, Dec. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m, Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Her Funeral will be Saturday from the Welsh Funeral Home at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea at 10 a.m. Committal and graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Middle Road, Portsmouth, NH.

Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Welsh Funeral Home

Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Alphonse Petrosino

Retired US Army Reserve Lt. Col.

Alphonse P. “Sonny” Petrosino of Revere, formerly of Chelsea and Peabody, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Mass. General Hospital in Boston after a yearlong battle with Leukemia. He was 80 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, a son of the late Pasquale and Pearl Petrosino, Alphonse attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Boston. He continued his education at Boston College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

He enlisted in the US Army, served during the Vietnam Era and retired from the US Army Reserve at the rank of Lt. Colonel. Together with his wife, the former Margaret W. “Peggy” Levy, they began their family at varied military bases. He settled his family for a short time in Peabody before moving to Revere for the past 45 years.

“Sonny” worked as an office administrator with Mass DOT Highway Division for 15 years before retiring at the age of 72. “Sonny” enjoyed golf and held membership in the Meadowbrook Country Club in Reading and recently at Gannon Municipal Golf Club in Lynn.

In his lifetime “Sonny” enjoyed following and supporting his grandchildren, attending all their sporting and athletic events, or just simply relaxing and entertaining family and friends and hosting home backyard gatherings.

He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Margaret W. (Levy) Petrosino, devoted father of Kevin Petrosino and his wife, Yen-Yen of Peabody, Patricia Stopa and her husband, Mark of Seminole, FL and the late Paul Petrosino; cherished grandfather of Katrina and Michael Petrosino and Camryn and Marinna Stopa and dear brother of Richard, Dennis and Patrick Petrosino.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. His Funeral will be held on Friday from the Welsh Funeral Home at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 570 Washington Ave, Revere at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with committal prayers at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea. For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit;

www.WelshFuneralHome.com