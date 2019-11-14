News Veterans Day Ceremonies by Record Staff • November 14, 2019 • 0 Comments Vietnam veteran (and City Councilor) Leo Robinson salutes the American Flag as a Civil War re-enactor stood at attention in the Garden Cemetery during the annual Veterans Day ceremonies on Monday, Nov. 11. The City used Veterans Day to showcase the beginning of a six-year project to fully restore the old Garden Cemetery – which was designed by the same man who put together Mt. Auburn in Cambridge and Forest Hills in Jamaica Plain Chelsea Soldiers’ Home held a Veterans Day ceremony at St. Michael’s Chapel. Framed by the stained glass, Cantare Director Cole Lundquist directs the “surround sound” in the chapel.