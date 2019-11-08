News Briefs

Veterans Day Ceremony at Garden Cemetery

The City of Chelsea will hold a grand Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Garden Cemetery.

The ceremony will be a celebration of Veterans, but also it will be a celebration of the major renovations to the Garden Cemetery. The ceremony will be highlighted by performances from the Chelsea High School band, and proclamations from the Boy Scouts.

City Planner Karl Allen will make opening comments, as well as City Manager Tom Ambrosino. There will be a presentation from the Chelsea High National Honor Society, and a guest speaker as well.

The event will conclude with a march to City Hall, where there will be a ribbon cutting in front of the Union Statue, which has been refurbished in recent weeks. A collation will be provided by La Chula Restaurant.

Soldiers’ Home

The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home will have its Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Home.

Thanksgiving Potluck

The Chelsea Hill Community will be having a Thanksgiving Potluck for a neighbor meet-and-greet on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Pan y Café, 173 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m.

Bring a dish, and try a dish.

Come also to contribute to a food drive. Bring a non-perishable food item to help benefit those in need this holiday season. All donations will go to a local pantry.

How to Make Chelsea a Music City

Musicians, entrepreneurs, business owners, and innovators are welcome to share their ideas on how to make Chelsea a Music City! Participate in discussions about the importance of music in urban areas, what a Music City is, and how music friendly policies in the city could enable cultural development and potential economic and employment benefits. Thursday, November 7, 6:30-8:30pm at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street. Live performance and refreshments! Walk ins are welcome or go to: recreation.chelseama.govwhere you can register online or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. Call (617) 466-5233.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Plastic Bag Ban Coming Soon

The City will officially ban plastic bag sales in the City on December 17. As of that date, retail establishments will no longer be able to utilize plastic bags for packaging of goods to customers at checkout. The goal of the ban is to improve the environment and to eliminate litter in the City. The City will be providing businesses with a supply of reusable bags to begin with. Questions can be directed by email to Fidel Maltez at [email protected]

Game Night Moves Inside

Game Night on City Hall Plaza has been a great success this summer. The group doesn’t want to break up so, as the evenings become increasingly wet, cold and dark, Game Night is moving inside the Chelsea Library at 569 Broadway . Everyone is welcome to join every Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. where friends and neighbors gather over dominos to play and chat. If the weather is really nice we’ll catch a little more summer out on the plaza beside City Hall. Otherwise, the group meets inside the library. They will be in the room to the right just inside the main entrance.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.