Police Briefs 11-07-2019

By Seth Daniel and Paul Koolloian

Hunkerin’ for a Bag A’ Bagels

On Oct. 25, at 12:07 a.m., a CPD officer was patrolling the area of Cary Square when he observed a male party sitting on a bicycle grabbing what appeared to be a brown bag from a female party in the middle of Forsyth Street. As the Officer got closer to the female party he could see that she appeared under distress. She stated that the male party riding the bicycle had just robbed her, but only took a brown paper bag with bagels.

The victim told the officer that the male on the bike threatened her with a handgun. The officer was able to stop and arrest the male, who had the bag of bagels, and was in possession of a pellet gun. He was placed into custody with the assistance of other CPD officers.

Eliseo Cortez, 25, of 72 Addison St., was charged with armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Man Arrested for Bank Robbery…Again

A Chelsea man was arrested Tuesday and charged in Boston federal court in with bank robbery.

Edward Robert Rezendes, 66, was charged in a criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery. Rezendes, who is currently on supervised release for an unrelated bank robbery, appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell and was ordered detained.

According to court documents, on Sept. 10, 2019, Rezendes robbed a branch of TD Bank in Chelsea, stealing approximately $3,760.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Stolen Car

On Oct. 23, at 11 p.m., Chelsea Control sent out a BOLO for stolen Toyota RAV 4. The reporting party was able to track the location of the Motor Vehicle and informed Officers that it was traveling in the area Hysil Avenue. Officers were able to stop the vehicle at 20 Hysil Ave. and place the driver under arrest. The Passenger was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Chelsea District court.

Deandre English, 30, of 62 Washington Ave., was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Melanie Lescano, 24, of Watertown, was charged with accessory after the fact, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and one warrant.

Fled Police

On Oct. 25, at 2:35 a.m., officers observed a vehicle that was reported stolen operating on Grove Street near Broadway. The vehicle accelerated onto Broadway upon observing the officers. The officers came upon the vehicle later on Broadway near Eleanor Street after it became involved in an accident. The driver was arrested.

Ronald Smoot, 54, of East Boston, was charged with reckless operation, operating with a suspended license, failing to stop for police, speeding, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and one warrant.