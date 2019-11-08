Career Advancement: Wabik Moves Ahead Toward Her Goal of a New England Title

Kimberly Wabik, a clinical social worker at the Chelsea Soldiers Home, has set her sights on a New England boxing title.

Wabik will take her next step toward her goal when she steps in to the ring on Nov. 27 to fight Jacquelien Boyle of New Jersey at the Castleton Banquet Hall in Windham, New Hampshire.

Castleton has become Wabik’s home away from home. This is her fourth fight at Castleton.

“I won each round of my last fight there, so my record is now 2-0-2,” said Wabik. “My next opponent is making her professional debut. She looks really strong and athletic, so I think it’s going to be a really tough fight.”

Wabik is training at the Quiet Man Gym in Somerville under the direction of Eddie Ford.

“I really can’t complain – he’s one of the very best trainers out there and I’m fortunate to have him in my corner,” said Wabik. “He’s been my trainer since I fought in the New Englands in 2012.”

Wabik said she’s not looking past her opponent, “but I would like to fight for the New England belt eventually.”

Ford said Wabik has progressing well in her pro career.

“Kimberly is training hard, working out at the gym and doing strength training as well,” said Ford. “She’ll be ready to fight on Nov. 27.”