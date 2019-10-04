Vidot Re-Election Campaign Will Host Kick Off Party With Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

As Election Day nears, the Committee to Elect Damali Vidot will celebrate the launch of Council President Damali Vidot’s campaign with a kick-off community event on Thursday, October 10. Every resident is invited to celebrate our diversity, progress, and a path forward for our great community.

The event, taking place at Emiliano Fiesta, is graciously hosted by: Minnie Cruz, Alberto Calvo, Christian Calvo, Roseann Bongiovanni, Joan Cromwell, Tito Meza, Yamir Rodriguez, and Nidia Frometa-Peguero.

Damali Vidot is also excited to announce that Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will be the keynote speaker at the kick-off. The relationship between Vidot and Pressley is longstanding and a partnership that dates back to when Vidot was a local champion for Pressley’s 2018 congressional campaign. Pressley and Vidot are both steadfast in their belief that speaking to residents, knocking on doors, and engaging the electorate is the key to coalesce voter participation. Damali is invoking the same energy and grassroots efforts for her 2019 bid for re-election.

“I am proud to call Damali a friend and a sister-in-service,” said Pressley. “Damali has spent her life advocating and working on behalf of the people of Chelsea, and she has followed that work to the City Council. During her campaign and her time on the Council, Damali has modeled what is so important for elected leaders: she has remained in close proximity to the community, and she has been intentional about engaging those who are so often marginalized and left out. Damali’s commitment to governing in partnership with community is essential as Chelsea tackles entrenched disparities in housing, education, transportation, and other issues.”

Damali aims to be a unifying force on the City Council and continue to challenge the status quo, ask the hard questions, and hold people accountable.

To ensure that all voices are heard, Damali is activating volunteers to help spread a message of inclusivity and empowerment. While Damali is the incumbent president, she is one of five candidates running for just three available spots. We need as much help as possible to fight for a seat at the table— not just for Damali, but for all of Chelsea. More information on volunteering is available online at votedamali.org/get-involved.

Damali encourages all residents to register to vote at sec.state.ma.us/org, and show up at the polls on Election Day Tuesday November 5.

For more information on Damali and her campaign— or on how to get involved in Damali’s re-election— please visit our website, www.votedamali.com, and follow the Damali for One Chelsea Campaign on Twitter (@DamaliVidot) and on Facebook (@Damali Vidot for One Chelsea).



