News Briefs

Chelsea Night Market Finale

The last Chelsea Night Market of the season will take place on Luther Place this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7-10 p.m.

The evening will feature several dance performances from local groups, including Rah Zen, Phunk Phenomenon, Off Broadway Dance, and Soul Revival. Come check out the last Market, which also includes several vendors and food retailers.

Cultural Council Call for Applicants

Chelsea Cultural Council has received $28,300 from the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) a state agency, to assist public projects that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities and sciences.

Organizations, schools, individuals are encouraged to apply for grant funds that can be used to support a variety of artistic and cultural projects that benefit citizens in Chelsea – including field trips, exhibits, festivals, short-term arts residencies or performances in schools as well as cultural workshops and lectures. Projects awarded must be implemented between January, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The deadline for completed Online Application must be received by October 15, 2019.

This year, the Chelsea Cultural Council is participating in an MCC initiative that allows those who are awarded a LCC Standard Grant to be given direct grant funds upfront and in full (a one-time payment) to ease financial challenges grant recipients may encounter, however, grant recipients must follow certain requirements outlined in the Chelsea Cultural Council FY20 Guidelines.

Online Application is available at www.mass-culture.org/chelsea. Guidelines can be picked up at Chelsea City Hall, Dept. of Health & Human Services, Room 100 or find them at www.chelseama.gov/ccc. For additional information call (617) 466-4090 or email [email protected]

Fire Department Open House

The Chelsea Fire Department will have an open house on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Fire Station.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, families are invited to the station to learn about fire safety and firefighting equipment. There will also be pizza sponsored by The Brown Jug restaurant, and Sparky the Fire Dog will be there for photos.

Chelsea Fall/Winter Recreation Program Registration is Underway

Register for a wide range of quality programs such as: keyboard, guitar, dance art and English & Spanish language classes. Go to: recreation.chelseama.gov where you can view and register online or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. Call (617) 466-5233.

Call for Art to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Seeking paintings, photography, or drawings to be displayed in the Chelsea City Hall Gallery, 500 Broadway Chelsea, MA ◾Artwork should match the theme Celebrate Hispanic Heritage–this is a family/community art exhibit. ◾Artwork eligible for consideration should be brought to Chelsea City Hall – Recreation & Cultural Affairs Division Rm 100 , 500 Broadway, Chelsea by Wednesday Sept 18.

For more Information email [email protected] or call 617-466-4073.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hill Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.

The North Suffolk Integrated Community Health Needs Assessment (iCHNA) Now Available

The communities of Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop will use the upcoming iCHNA and CHIP to work towards a North Suffolk region where individuals from all backgrounds and circumstances will have every opportunity to live a healthy life; and where local governments, health care providers, social service and community-based organizations, and community residents work in continuous partnership to improve health outcomes for all people in the region. Key findings developed from the iCHNA and CHIP will be provided to iCHNA Collaborative Organizations to aid implementation of subsequent iCHNA and CHIP initiatives.

To view the final report, please go to https://www.northsuffolkassessment.org/.

Lasell University Welcomes New Students

Lasell University welcomed more than 580 new students to its Newton, Massachusetts campus this month.

Daniel Lopez of Chelsea became a Fashion Design and Production student at Lasell this fall.

Roberto Portillo Pena of Chelsea became a student at Lasell this fall.

Lasell University is an independent coeducational university that emphasizes a combination of immersive learning and social and civic responsibility in both its graduate and undergraduate programs. Established in 1851, the institution is located on a 54-acre campus adjacent to a hub of professional and educational opportunities in Greater Boston. The University’s faculty practitioners offer rich industry expertise across more than 50 academic programs in areas including athletic training, business, criminal justice, health sciences, information technology, fashion, and hospitality management. A model for intergenerational learning, the campus includes two early learning centers and Lasell Village, the first-of-its-kind, university-sponsored continuing care retirement community with a learning mandate that has drawn international attention.

Mystic Valley Elder Services Awarded $3,000 to Support its Mobile Mental Health Program

Mystic Valley Elder Services was recently awarded $3,000 by the Magellan Cares Foundation toward its Mobile Mental Health program, a much needed resource that plays an important role supporting people with mental health conditions to successfully remain in a community setting.

“We are very grateful to Magellan Cares Foundation and Magellan Health for their support of the Mobile Mental Health Program. Magellan, and its subsidiary Senior Whole Health, recognize the importance of community care and in home mental health supports,” said Daniel O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “We work closely with Magellan and Senior Whole Health to provide a full range of health care and community based services to keep older adults living in their homes.”

With a growing need for community-based adult mental health services, Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Mobile Mental Health Program goal is to improve the overall mental health and emotional well-being of older adults and increase access to mental healthcare by providing home based mental health counseling and direct care services including diagnosis, prescription medication and therapy.