Encore Boston Harbor Set to Give Away Sports Car

Encore Boston Harbor is looking to put a little pizzazz in the Labor Day weekend with a full day of giveaways and fun on Sunday, Sept. 1, a day that will culminate with a drawing to give away a McLaren sportscar.

Encore President Bob DeSalvio said the giveaway will mark the first big day at the resort casino built on a major drawing. The winner will get a 2019 McLaren 5702 Spider (valued at $200,000), or the option of $100,000 cash.

“The car is a big one for us,” he said. “The final drawing will be around 7 p.m., but we’ll have preliminary drawings all afternoon. We start accepting entries at noon that day and there are drawings all the way from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We want to get a lot of people involved.”

The promotion will feature 10 people drawn from the entries every 30 minutes. Nine of the 10 names will get $500 in credits, and the 10th name will get a slot in the final drawing for the car.

“At the end, we take all the finalists and draw the winner,” said DeSalvio. “They can take the car or the cash. The others that don’t win will get $2,500 in credits.”

There will also be a second-chance drawing at 8 p.m.

“It’s a full day of promotions around that drawing that is really the culmination of our entire August promotional campaign,” he said.

•In addition, another major promotion now available for Red Card holders is in the realm of parking.

DeSalvio said they have started a promotion for free, midweek parking at the resort. Between 5 a.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Friday, Red Card holders will get free parking. On weekends, parking for Red Card holders is just one credit from their card.

“The idea behind this is that during the week, we have opportunity in the garage,” he said. “We get a lot of customers that ask for this because they go to regional resorts with free parking. We decided we can do it midweek, and then charge $1 on weekends. That’s a way to reward those playing in the casino. They can use the comp dollar on weekends and on weekdays they can park for free.”

•DeSalvio said they are also offering deeply discounted hotel rooms (up to 35 percent off) this month in a partnership with Expedia and Priceline.

He said that while they are building up their clientele, they wanted to take the opportunity to reward those with a Red Card.

“The idea is that as we continue to build up the hotel to full occupancy, we want folks to experience it,” he said. “We want people to experience the rooms. In the next few months, they start the convention business and discounts go down. So, in the opening period, we wanted to let folks experience the rooms.”