Construction Updates

August 11 – August 24, 2019

Traffic Impacts

•Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the workzone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and at least 1 travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.).

•Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the workzone begins in the right lane at the Carter Street off-ramp. Just beyond the Carter Street on-ramp, the travel lanes shift to the right. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and at least 1 travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.).

•Ramps: As of Monday, July 15, the Fourth Street Off-ramp will be closed for 2-3 months.

•Local Streets: Orange Street under Route 1 will close temporarily on Saturday, August 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. From Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23, Spruce Street between Sixth Street and Everett Ave will be CLOSED overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge work with traffic detoured one block to Arlington Street. The Spruce Street temporary reconfiguration and Carter Street workzone will remain in place until Fall 2019.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur in during daytime working hours (6 a.m.–2 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place during afternoon (2 p.m. – 7 p.m) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (6 a.m. – 2 p.m). Overnight work on the Tobin Bridge will occur on Friday, August 18 (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.).

Summary of Work Completed

•In the two weeks prior to August 11, crews continued work on the bridge deck, cured concrete, repaired steel, bridge deck, and joints, installed dust containment systems, power washed and excavated support column footings, and placed concrete columns.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Route 1 Northbound: Repair steel, waterproof bridge deck, and lay asphalt. Additionally, bridge deck removal will continue on the right side of the workzone through the Chelsea Curves.

•Route 1 Southbound: Paint new deflector plates.

•Underneath the Structures: Replace and paint steel; continued installation of dust containment systems; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, drill, and grout around support columns; erect steel; place new concrete columns, and ongoing material deliveries.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, changes in lane markings, temporary controls such as barriers and traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used throughout the project to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, the following events are scheduled:

•Red Sox (Fenway Park): 8/16 at 7:10 p.m., 8/17 at 7:10 p.m., 8/18 at 1:05 p.m., 8/20 at 7:10 p.m., 8/21 at 7:10 p.m., 8/22 at 1:05 p.m.

•TD Garden Events: 8/14 at 8:00 p.m., 8/15 at 7:30 p.m., 8/16 at 7:30 p.m., 8/17 at 7:30 p.m.