Juvenile Arrested in Brutal Bat Attack at Mary O’Malley

Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male in connection with a brutal attack at Mary O’Malley Park on Monday, July 29.

The assault, conducted with a baseball bat, left the victim critically injured, and there was no work on his or her condition at press time.

Because there was no Juvenile Session July 30 in Chelsea District Court, the juvenile was arraigned in the Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquency, specifically, armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (baseball bat).

Due to the defendant’s age, the proceedings were not be open to the public, and his name was not released to the public.