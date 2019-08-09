Tobin/Chelsea : Local Traffic Advisory

Orange Street Temporary Closure

Saturday, August 10, 2019

What and Where : Orange Street under Route 1 in Chelsea will be closed on Saturday, August 10 for necessary bridge work.

WHEN: From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019

WHY: To remove bridge deck and support beams in need of replacement on Route 1.

TRAVEL IMPACTS: Orange Street will be closed under Route 1 to create a safe work zone. During the closure, two-way travel will be permitted on Orange Street from Revere Beach Parkway to the workzone under the bridge. Signed detours and police details will guide drivers and pedestrians safely around the work zone via Everett Ave. (see detour below).

Carter Street Temporary Workzone

• On Monday, August 5, crews will set up a temporary workzone in the center of Carter Street between Blossom Street and the Route 1 off-ramp.

• The temporary workzone is necessary to construct new support columns under Route 1 and will remain in place for approximately 2 months.

• The temporary workzone will have no travel impacts to Carter Street or Route 1. Lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, and signage will be used to guide traffic around the work zone.

• For more information on the Tobin Bridge / Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.mass.gov/tobin-bridgechelsea-curves-rehabilitation-project