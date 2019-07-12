Second Night Market to Feature Two Bands, DJ and Children’s’ Activities

The second Chelsea Night Market will take place this Saturday evening, July 13, in the parking lot of Luther Place – bringing a wide range of food, vendors and live music to an enlivened downtown.

The first Night Market seized upon momentum built by the Pupusa Fiesta in April, and coordinators believe they’ll have another great crowd to bring foot traffic and excitement after hours.

This month, DJ Tempo Suave will return, and there will also be two live bands performing.

Sus will perform a variety of 70s rock and funk tunes, while The Group Activity looks to bring something new and exciting to the table – and one might find themselves in the act by the end of the night.

The band describes its act as, “The band blends folk, blues, and reggae to bring you a well-planned and often-improvised musical experience that relies on you for co-creation.”

The Chelsea Public Library will be on hand to coordinate children’s’ activities this time around, and organizers are excited to bring that to the Market.

We’re excited to be joined for all the upcoming markets by teams from the

Food vendors are:

•Eloti with the summer’s best corn on the cob served up Latino style.

•North East of the Border with a variety of Mexican specialties.

•Chung Wah, the downtown’s own Asian restaurant

•C&C Artisan Olive Oil with high quality imported Olive Oil, who will offering samples of their varieties to help you choose a bottle to take home.

Craft vendors are:

•Omis World presented by Chelsea’s own Noemi Torres with thrift shop items to buy or trade. In that same vein All Planets is also selling vintage clothing while Channel 94 sells clothes specifically from the 90s.

•Aldea Maya, selling beaded hummingbirds made by women in the Lake Atitlán region of Guatemala.

•Crafts and fine art from CBenjamin Art, Jeremy Veldhuis Illustration and Pan + Scan Illustration. Items from these vendors includes art prints, shirts, coasters, stickers, paintings, postcards, and bags.

•Pamper yourself with handmade soap from Unwind Soaps and soy candles by Wicked Sisters.

Finally, local artist Nirvanna Lildharrie leads an interactive art showcase. Meanwhile, outreach and engagement activities will be led by representatives from the Appalachian Mountain Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay, and Phoenix Charter Academy.

The July Night Market runs from 7-10 p.m. on Luther Place (behind the Chelsea Walk).

Looking ahead to the August market, organizers are celebrating all things human powered on wheels. Bring a skateboard, bicycle, tricycle, scooter, or wheelchair. We’re anticipating some jaw-dropping performances by trick riders. MassBike will be on hand for free bike tune ups and simple repairs.