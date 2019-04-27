Application Deadline Approaching for Suffolk County

Sheriff’s Department’s paid summer internship program

Launched in 2014, the Summer Enrichment Program provides young people with the opportunity to begin an internship with one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the country, and one of the largest in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, while working alongside established career professionals in the world of law enforcement. Participants will gain insight into the world of law enforcement and criminal justice agencies through job shadowing, weekly presentations by members of law enforcement, roundtable discussions, law enforcement-related field trips, and educational tours.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department Summer Enrichment Program is a seven-week program that begins on Monday, July 8th and ends on Friday, August 23rd. The program will invite twenty participants, selected from a group of local high school students, to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department to learn more about careers in law enforcement. Participants will work 21 hours per-week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8am – 4pm, and will be compensated at a rate of $12.00 per-hour. During each week of the internship, members will participate in a “meet and greet” with members of the law enforcement community on Wednesdays, and a tour or field trip on Fridays.

At the conclusion of the program, all participants will have completed and received their CPR Certification, in addition to a Certificate of Completion from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. By the end of their participation, members of the program will have not only gained insight into the world of law enforcement and met a variety of notable law enforcement officials, but they also will have gained transferable job skills they can utilize later on in their careers.

For employment, applicants must participate in a competitive interview process, complete the written application, submit a CORI form, pass a drug test, complete a physical examination from their doctor, possess a valid picture ID (school ID, passport or driver’s license) and have a savings or checking account. Ideal applicants will be mature, professional and have an interest in some aspect of law enforcement. Applicants will be notified of the Department’s decision by telephone. Once admitted, applicants will receive Department-issued polo shirts and be required to wear khakis for the duration of the program.

The deadline for the application is Tuesday, April 30th. Interviews will be held from Monday, May 6th through Friday, May 24th.

Applications can be filled out online at www.scsdma.org or, they can be faxed to (617) 704-6743 or scanned and emailed to [email protected]

For more information, please contact Nadia Lovinsky at (617) 704-6656 or [email protected]