School Updates

CHS Lip Sync Champs

Lip Sync Winners and CHS Math teachers Mr. McCormick and Mr. Smith show off their prize for lip singing the song “What I’ve Been Looking For” from ‘High School Musical.’

Districtwide

• Dr. Mary Bourque met with Senator Jason Lewis, the new Co-Chair of the Joint Education Committee, over the past week. Dr. Bourque advocated for a fix to the foundation funding formula this spring – a move that will help Chelsea Schools avoid another round of tough budget cuts.

•Twelve students from Chelsea High School and the Wright Academy will be participating in a student art exhibition this month. They will join student artists from around the Boston area at an East Boston community gallery. The opening reception was Wednesday, March 13. Address: Boston East Community Gallery, 126 Border Street, East Boston.

•Through Chelsea REACH’s partnership with the Child and Youth Violence Prevention unit of the Department of Public Health, REACH students participated in focus groups with the Trauma and Learning Policy Initiative (TLPI) a joint program of Massachusetts Advocates for Children (MAC) and Harvard Law School. Focus groups provided an avenue for students in REACH and across Massachusetts to share their views on what support schools need to create environments that are safe and supportive so that students can learn. Themes from the discussion will be presented to the Commission and the legislature in a written report.

ELC Updates

•March Madness at the ELC School Spirit Days. The students enjoyed Crazy Hair and Hat Day as we celebrated everyone’s creativeness with a school parade.

•At the ELC, Raising a Reader MA shares different strategies with parents on how to help their child succeed in school. Parents enjoy the activities and the free books that are given to each parent to read to their children.

Clark Ave Updates

•The students at Clark Ave have been tracking the number of books and articles read during reading intervention and the number of math skills completed on IXL during math intervention. Our bulletin board outside of the main office shows our February totals. We are so proud that our students have read 3,907 books and articles and completed 1,429 math skills on IXL.

•The February Sontag Acceleration ELA Academy was a success over February Break. An average of 115 students attended during the week, despite having a snow day Monday of February vacation.