Dr. Jeffrey Benecchi Continues Family Tradition

When it comes to dentistry it seems that the apple does not fall far from the tree and Dr. Jeffrey Benecchi, DMD is living proof.

Sure he could have become an environmentalist, he graduated from Bates College with a degree in environmental science and economics, but it was the influence of his father John, also a dentist, and grandfather Leo, a physician in Revere, who steered him toward dentistry and to being a 2009 graduate of the Tufts Dental School.

“I think it’s in our family history. I always had it in me with my father being a dentist,” Benecchi said from his office at 140 School St. He loves dentistry from the hands-on nitty gritty parts of the business to the patient interaction. His father John graduated in 1976 from Tufts Dental School and started his practice a couple years later

Today Jeffrey runs the practice by himself since his father retired at the end of last year. He has 10 employees. Most who also had worked for his father.

“He’s still says hi to everyone,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey has always liked working with his hands and he felt dentistry was a natural fit. He liked being around the patients and see what his father was working on. Not the corporate model of dentistry but a hands-on approach.

“I still like that personal touch,” he added.

“It’s been a good job to help people and be able to see things done with the artistry of dentistry,” Jeffrey said. “I like everything there is to do with dentistry.”

The Benecchi dental practice specializes in general dentistry for everyone from children to the elderly.

“Basically we offer what a lot of people need to have done.” Jeffrey said.

Keeping up with the latest technology, Dr. Benecchi uses digital scanners to avoid goopy mouth molds for dental impressions.

There are also digital x-rays and cameras now that they use when working with a local laboratory for caps and crowns.

He noted that he will also be having a couple of associates added to the practice to help with an increasing patient load.