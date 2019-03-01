Chelsea Chamber Joins in Tribute to Joanne Tarason

Members of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce joined local residents in paying tribute to well-known local businesswoman and Chamber board member Joanne Tarason at observances this week.

Mrs. Tarason Washington Ave., died unexpectedly on Feb. 19. She was the owner of Coprico Printing, 40 Washington Ave., for many years.

Susan Gallant, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, said the local business organization could always count on Mrs. Tarason to help out at events.

“Whether it was making a donation or helping the Chamber with the great work they do at the printing business, she was always really accommodating and very generous with her support,” said Gallant. “She was a great, hard-working lady. We will all greatly miss her.”