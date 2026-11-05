Olivia’s Organics Children’s Foundation donates 4,000 winter coats to children in need

Olivia’s Organics Children’s Foundation is donating 4,000 brand-new winter coats to children in need through 80 local organizations this week as part of its annual coat drive. Now in its 20th year, the initiative provides essential winter clothing to children and families through schools, daycares, shelters, community health centers and family advocacy agencies.

Throughout this week, volunteers are packing coats at Olivia’s Organics facility in Chelsea, while participating organizations arrive to pick up their orders. The 4,000 coats were transported from California to Chelsea with the support of TQL and its charitable arm, Moves That Matter.

This year’s donation brings the foundation’s total to more than 100,000 brand-new winter coats distributed to children across Massachusetts and beyond over the past two decades. The annual initiative relies on volunteers and community partners to help ensure coats reach the children and families who need them most ahead of the winter season.

For 20 years, Olivia’s Organics Children’s Foundation has partnered with local nonprofit organizations to provide brand-new winter coats to children in need, helping families prepare for colder temperatures while bringing communities together through volunteerism and giving.

ABOUT OLIVIA’S ORGANICS

Olivia’s Organics is an organic produce brand proudly rooted in the heritage of State Garden, a fourth-generation, family-owned business founded in 1938. A pioneer in the organic space for nearly two decades, Olivia’s offers a range of organic tender leaf salads and blends, butternut squash, celery, and more. With every purchase, a portion of proceeds goes directly to Olivia’s Organics Children’s Foundation to support children’s charities operating in the communities where Olivia’s Organics products are sold. Learn more at www.oliviasorganics.org.