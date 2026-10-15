Six units evacuated due to partial building collapse on Orange Street

The Chelsea Fire Department responded to a partial building collapse at 38–40 Orange Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. Upon arrival, significant structural damage to the front façade of the second and third floors of the three-story brick building was identified, with a large amount of brick and concrete debris on the sidewalk. The department immediately evacuated all residents from 38 and 40 Orange Street out of an abundance of caution. No injuries were reported.

Further inspection by the Fire Department’s drone unit revealed a separation between the front and side walls, a sagging roof, and a noticeable lean toward 38 Orange Street. Due to the extent of the damage, the buildings were deemed structurally unsafe by the Inspectional Services Department (ISD)

The area where the partial collapse happened.

Chelsea’s Director of Inspectional Services Mike McAteer said, “This is a turn of the century building built between 1890–1900 and, unfortunately, the exterior wall is a ‘double width brick,’ which is not allowable in new construction, but common for this time period. Over the course of a century, water got into cracks between the bricks and froze in cold weather, causing fractures that resulted in structural damage over time and ultimately caused the wall to partially collapse.”

The Fire Department’s residence assistance unit helped the property owner relocate nine residents, with assistance including asking the MBTA to provide a bus to transport the occupants.

A follow up inspection conducted on Monday, October 12, determined that 38 and 40 Orange Street remain unsafe for occupancy. The building’s fire alarm system has also been affected by the damage.

The City is highly motivated to support the property owner in completing a quick repair so residents can return home as soon as possible. At this moment, the property owner would need to hire an engineer to design and implement a plan to repair the building. Any design plan is subject to review by Chelsea’s ISD, and any completed work is subject to inspection by ISD and the Fire Department.

The property owner is expected to have its own engineers assess the structural condition of the buildings on Tuesday, Octobe 13.

A fire detail will remain on scene due to the structural instability of the building and compromised fire alarm system. The resident assistance unit is working with affected residents to retrieve belongings. The Fire Department will continue coordinating with the property owner and ISD inspectors as the assessment and recovery process continues.