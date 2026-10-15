City of Chelsea awarded $425,000 grant to renovate Bellingham Hill Park

The City of Chelsea has been awarded a $425,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities Grant to renovate its Bellingham Hill Park by the Healey-Driscoll Administration. The grant will allow the City to repair the park’s southern retaining wall, redesign the park plaza, and add play equipment, and cooling features such as a mistying spray to help families cool off during periods of extreme heat.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for selecting our project to receive funding alongside 39 other park and natural land projects across the state,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Investing in parks like Bellingham strengthens our neighborhoods and improves quality of life for our residents, a priority identified hand-in-hand with our community, and a major goal of our comprehensive master plan, Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward!”

Once the renovation is complete, Bellingham Hill Park will feature accessible pathways, more trees, and new lighting and seating, enhancing safety, comfort, and connectivity throughout the park. These improvements will strengthen Bellingham as a neighborhood destination for play, relaxation, and community gatherings.

“Bringing in grant funds to increase the quality of life of our residents is what we do best,” said Ben Cares, Director of Chelsea’s Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD), “We’re excited to continue to bring value to our community through the renovation of this well-loved park”.

Bellingham Hill Park, which sits at the top of Highland Street, currently includes a play structure, picnic table seating, views of Chelsea and Boston, and a short walking path. Its renovation will be facilitated by HCD, with support from Chelsea’s Department of Public Works.

Cares says he expects this project to break ground summer 2027.

With questions about park projects in Chelsea, please contact Sara Han, Planner/Project Manager for HCD, at [email protected].