Governor Healey declares October 4-10 Fire Prevention Week

Governor Maura Healey has declared October 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week in Massachusetts, joining communities across the country in recognizing the nation’s longest-running public health and safety observance and encouraging residents to take simple steps to prevent fires and keep their families safe.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Charge Into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” focuses on the safe use and charging of lithium-ion batteries, which power many of the devices people use every day and have contributed to a growing number of fires in Massachusetts and across the country. The National Fire Prevention Association coordinates Fire Prevention Week each year and selected this year’s theme.

“Fire Prevention Week is an important opportunity to remind people across Massachusetts about the simple steps we can all take to keep our families and communities safe,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful to firefighters and fire safety professionals across the state for the work they do every day to protect people and prevent tragedies.”

“Fire safety starts with awareness and preparation,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This week is about making sure people have the information they need to stay safe at home and in their communities, and recognizing the firefighters and public safety professionals who help keep Massachusetts safe every day.”

Lithium-ion batteries are found in phones, laptops, e-bikes, scooters, power tools, and most other rechargeable devices. They store a significant amount of energy in a small space, and damaged batteries or improper charging can lead to fires or explosions.

“Massachusetts fire departments reported 22 battery fires last month, the highest number since we started tracking the data and double the number reported a year ago,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “Rechargeable batteries are in countless devices that we use every day, and using them safely means making smart choices every time you plug in.”

State Fire Marshal Davine offered the following battery safety tips:

• Select devices that are listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory. Look for the mark or a lab such as UL or Intertek/ETL to be sure they meet safety requirements.

• Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer. Using the wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire.

• Charge devices on a table, desk, or other hard, flat surface. Do not charge them on beds, couches, or under pillows. Devices and chargers produce heat during normal charging. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat.

• Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, is smoking, or has a strange smell. These are warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing.

• Unplug your device when it is fully charged. Do not leave it plugged in longer than needed. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery.

• Charge larger items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside if possible and always keep them away from windows, doors, and stairways. A fire blocking your escape route could leave you trapped and make it harder for firefighters to reach you.

• When on a plane, keep your device where you can see it while charging. Do not charge devices in overhead compartments. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on a plane. If a battery overheats or fails, it is important for the flight crew to respond quickly.

• When disposing of used batteries, don’t throw them in the trash or household recycling. Bring them to your community’s household hazardous waste collection event or find a battery recycling location and batterynetwork.org.

Visit the Department of Fire Services’ website for more lithium-ion battery safety materials.

CUTLINES:

Fire Prevention Week 2026: Governor Maura Healey’s proclamation declaring October 4-10, 2026, as Fire Prevention Week in Massachusetts

Lithium-Ion Battery Explosion: Improper charging and other forms of damage or abuse can cause lithium-ion batteries to ignite, causing a fire. This battery, identical to the ones used in many consumer devices, exploded under controlled conditions during a 2023 research event held by the Department of Fire Services, New Bedford Fire Department, and other partners.