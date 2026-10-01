USS Constitution Museum Leadership Forum series returns with Navy SEAL, Former NASA Astronaut, and National Civic Leader Chris Cassidy

The USS Constitution Museum will launch its fall 2026 Leadership Forum series on Thursday, October 8, with Captain Christopher J. Cassidy, USN (Ret.), a decorated Navy SEAL, former NASA astronaut, and national civic leader whose career has spanned some of the most demanding environments on Earth and beyond. Award-winning journalist and WCVB NewsCenter 5 Anchor/Reporter Ben Simmoneau will moderate the conversation.

The evening begins with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception with the featured guests, followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. at the USS Constitution Museum in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Cassidy and Simmoneau will explore a question at the heart of leadership: How do you prepare to lead before the moment demands it? Their conversation will examine the discipline, trust and judgment leaders develop long before those qualities are put to the test.

“Chris Cassidy has led in environments where preparation, trust and sound judgment are not abstract ideas – they are essential,” said Jeff Draeger, President and CEO of the USS Constitution Museum. “This evening offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from Captain Cassidy and consider how each of us can prepare to meet demanding moments with greater clarity and purpose.”

The media partnership with WCVB Channel 5 brings together two institutions with deep commitments to public service and the Greater Boston community. Simmoneau anchors WCVB’s NewsCenter 5 newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. A six-time Emmy winner, his journalism has also been recognized with Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in reporting and political journalism. He will also moderate the Museum’s December 3 Leadership Forum with retired U.S. Navy Admiral James G. Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Bestselling Author, and Vice Chair of Carlyle.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a master’s degree in ocean engineering from MIT, Cassidy served as a Navy SEAL for more than a decade, deploying to Afghanistan and the Mediterranean and earning multiple combat awards, including the Bronze Star with combat “V.” Selected by NASA in 2004, he flew three space missions, commanded the International Space Station, served as NASA’s Chief Astronaut, and accumulated 378 days in space and more than 54 hours across 10 spacewalks.

Following his NASA and Navy career, Cassidy served as President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, helping steward the stories and values of America’s highest military honor. His extraordinary path brings a powerful perspective on courage, service, teamwork, and leadership when the stakes are highest.

The USS Constitution Museum Leadership Forum convenes leaders from business, civic life, the military, media and culture for candid conversations inspired by the enduring values embodied by USS Constitution: honor, courage and commitment to service. The intimate format invites guests to move beyond a traditional lecture, exchange ideas and be part of the conversation.

Tickets and information: https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/leadership/