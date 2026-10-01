CHS girls soccer

wins two contests, now stands at 3-1-2

The Chelsea High girls soccer team enjoyed a successful week with a pair of closely-fought victories over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Lynn English and Malden.

In the 1-0 triumph on Lynn English’s Manning Field last Tuesday, Lady Red Devil sophomore Edlyn Hernandez Enriquez found the back of the Lady Bulldog net following a well-placed pass from senior Sharor Graterol Rodriguez. The goal, which came in the 23rd minute of the first half, proved to be the difference in a tightly-contested match.

The Devils attacked consistently throughout the game, creating several opportunities to extend their lead. However, Lynn English defended well and managed to repel Chelsea’s attacking efforts for the remainder of the match.

Defensively, Chelsea delivered a strong performance, limiting Lynn English to very few opportunities on goal and securing a clean sheet. The team remained organized and disciplined throughout the game, protecting its lead until the final whistle.

“Overall, it was a solid team performance, highlighted by effective attacking play, defensive discipline, and the ability to secure an important road victory,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “ We will look to build on this momentum as the season continues.”

The Lady Red Devils were back on the pitch two days at Chelsea Stadium to entertain Malden and earned a thrilling 2–1 victory in a hard-fought match that came down to the final minute of play.

Chelsea got off to a fantastic start when senior Yahira Jovel found the back of the net just one minute into the game. After receiving a well-placed pass from fellow senior Abigail Castro, Yahira unleashed a powerful shot that struck the underside of the crossbar and crossed the goal line to give Chelsea an early 1–0 lead.

The remainder of the first half was closely contested, with both teams creating attacking opportunities. Chelsea faced additional challenges as several injuries forced the team to spend extended stretches defending. Malden capitalized on a corner kick in the second half, finding the equalizer and setting up the dramatic finish.

Despite the pressure, the Lady Red Devils never stopped fighting. With just seconds remaining, Chelsea earned a corner kick that Jovel delivered into the box. Castro showed tremendous determination and effort, finishing the play with her head to place the ball into the net for the game-winning goal and securing the 2–1 victory.

Castro’s performance was particularly noteworthy, as she recorded an assist on Chelsea’s opening goal and then scored the decisive goal in the final minute. Reflecting on her winning score, Castro explained, “We could not allow this game to end in a tie, so I had to give everything I had in that last play.”

“This victory was a testament to the team’s resilience, determination, and willingness to fight until the final whistle,” said Grajal. “Our team demonstrated once again that our teamwork and commitment to one another can make the difference in the toughest moments.”

Grajal and his crew, who now are 3-1-2 overall and 3-0-1 in the GBL, have a busy stretch with five matches in 10 days. The Lady Red Devils were scheduled to host GBL rival Somerville this past Tuesday and Lynn English today (Thursday). They will entertain non-league rival Northeast Regional next Monday, travel to Malden next Tuesday, and then return home to face non-league opponent Lynn Tech next Thursday.

CHS football

hosts Revere

Friday night

The Chelsea High football team will be looking for its first win of the season when the Red Devils host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Revere tomorrow evening.

The opening kick-off for the Friday Night Lights encounter at Chelsea Stadium is set for 6:00.

Coach Dave Roque and his crew came up short by a score of 25-6 in their match last Friday evening at the Stadium with non-league opponent Hamilton-Wenham. Sophomore Dyke Johnson Martinez, who is playing football for the first time, scored the Red Devils’ first touchdown of the season on a 46-yard run.

“Hamilton-Wenham is a good team,” said Roque “We were missing a few players on our offensive/defensive line, but we hope to have everyone back this week. Revere is another good team on our schedule, so we will need everyone ready to play this week.”

Next week the Red Devils’ will host GBL foe Malden at 6:00 for another Friday Night Lights encounter at the Stadium.

CHS boys outrun

Revere, 25-35

The Chelsea High boys cross country team earned its second victory of the season with a 25-35 victory over Revere at Revere’s Belle Isle course last Wednesday.

Although Revere runners grabbed the top two spots, a parade of Red Devils, Carlos Perez, Zakaria Moubtasssim, Xavier Guzman, Jefriso Mercado, Sebastian Molina-Tegil, and Jadiel Robles, grabbed the next six places to claim the win.

Steven Artica came across the line in 10th place to put the icing on the CHS victory cake. “The depth of the team is showing up, and hopefully can continue securing more wins as the season progresses,” said CHS coach Cesar Hernandez.

On the girls’ side, senior Hazel Hatleberg finished in first place overall over the 2.9-mile course. Hazel has finished first in two of her three races and second in the other this season.

Hernandez and his crew were scheduled to meet Everett yesterday (Wednesday) and will travel to Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

CHS boys soccer

edges English, 1-0

The Chelsea High boys soccer team engaged in a trio of three closely-fought matches this past week winning one, but coming up short in two.

The victory came with a 1-0 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English last Tuesday at Chelsea Stadium.

The Red Devils hit the road for their next two contests and dropped both matches by one goal, the first at GBL rival Malden last Thursday by a score of 1-0 and the second last Friday at non-league opponent Boston International, 2-1.

Coach Mick Milutinovic and his crew, who stand at 2-3-2 on the season, face a busy stretch of six matches in 10 days: They were scheduled to play at GBL foe Somerville this past Tuesday and at non-league opponent Peabody (a former GBL opponent) tomorrow (Friday); they will entertain non-league adversary Northeast Regional at 11:30 Saturday morning; trek to non-league foe Brighton next Monday; host Malden next Tuesday; and then return home to take on non-league rival Pioneer Charter next Thursday.