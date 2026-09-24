Winthrop Harbormaster offering boating safety course

The Winthrop Harbormaster Marine Unit, in partnership with The Massachusetts Environmental Police, will be holding a Basic Safety Boating course at the Senior Center at the beginning of October.

These classes are sponsored by the Massachusetts Environmental Police at no cost to the public. This course is nationally approved, and course completion will allow persons to legally operate a boat in states requiring the Basic Boating Safety Course.

Courses will be operated periodically throughout the year.

Anyone born before 1989 operating a motorized vessel needs to possess a Boater Safety Certificate by April 1 of 2028, and anyone born after January 1 of 1989 operating a motorized vessel needs to possess a Boater Safety Certificate by April 1 of 2026.

Class 1 is 0ct. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Class 2 is Dec. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes are at the Robert DeLeo Senior Center at 35 Harvard Street.

Anyone who is interested can sign up online at the Massachusetts Environmental Police website.

For more information, contact the Winthrop Harbormaster Department at www.winthropma.gov/182/Harbormaster-Department