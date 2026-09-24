Chelsea residents to participate in the 38th Annual Jimmy Fund Walk

Four residents from Chelsea will participate in the 2026 Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 4.

Theonide Pierre, Crystal Singh, Squallie Greenthumb and Dimple Nandlalsingh, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Last year marked a historic milestone, with the Walk raising more than $11.2 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and setting the stage for an even greater impact in 2026.

“Each year, the Walk brings our community together in a powerful way, with people of all ages supporting Dana-Farber’s groundbreaking research and patient care,” said Jessica Abbott, assistant vice president of the Jimmy Fund. “For more than three decades, this event has been a celebration of hope, where every step helps fuel breakthroughs, support patients, and inspire progress.”

Together Against Cancer

The Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber takes place along the famed Boston Marathon® course. Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options ranging from a 5K to a full marathon. Walkers can also participate virtually at a time and location that works for them.

Whatever route participants choose, they will be supported by hundreds of volunteers and treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Walkers will be motivated by posters of Heroes, the Walk’s adult and pediatric patient partners, that appear along the course as inspiration. All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber Finish Line sponsored by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more.

To register for the Walk or to support a walker, visit JimmyFund.org/Walk or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk Day.

The Jimmy Fund is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide.

The Jimmy Fund is proud of its longstanding partnerships with the Boston Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation, the Boston Athletic Association, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and Variety Children’s Charity of New England, which was instrumental in the Jimmy Fund’s founding. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X: @TheJimmyFund

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Dana-Farber provides the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.