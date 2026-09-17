State grants to help with energy advocacy programs in Chelsea

Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop are set to benefit from two grant awards received by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) under the Mass Save Massachusetts Community First Partnership (“CFP”) program.

The City of Chelsea serves as the lead Community Partner Team member, acting for itself and as agent for the City of Revere and the Town of Winthrop, under three-year partnership agreements (March 15, 2025 through March 14, 2028) with the two regional utility Program Sponsors: National Grid USA Service Company, Inc. – total award of $202,520.01 ($67,506.67 annually) Eversource Energy Service Company- total award of $46,479.99 ($15,493.33 annually).

“Together, these awards total $249,000.00 over the three-year term,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “National Grid’s award was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement executed May 7, 2025, and Eversource’s award was formalized through a companion Memorandum of Agreement also executed May 7, 2025. These funds support the City’s Energy Advocate position within HCD, along with associated outreach and advertising costs.”

The Energy Advocate works directly with Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop residents, landlords, and small businesses to connect them to Mass Save energy efficiency and decarbonization programs, including Home Energy Assessments, weatherization, heat pump and HVAC upgrades, and residential and small-business rebates, and to help income-eligible customers access utility bill support. Consistent with the Mass Save Program Administrators’ 2025-2027 Energy Efficiency and Decarbonization Plan, the partnership prioritizes outreach to historically underserved populations, including renters and landlords of 1-4 and 5+ unit buildings, low- and moderate-income customers, customers who prefer a language other than English, and small businesses, according to Maltez.

Acceptance of these awards will allow Chelsea and the other communities to continue this outreach work without interruption and to meet the reporting and program participation commitments set out in the agreements, according to Maltez.