Fallen Chelsea Firefighter Peter Kannler honored on 10-year anniversary of passing

Firefighters from across the state joined members of the Chelsea Fire Department and the Massachusetts Fire Academy (MFA) on September 3 to honor fallen Chelsea Firefighter Peter Kannler on the 10-year anniversary of his death from occupational cancer. He left behind a wife and two children. The ceremony took place at the MFA in Stow, MA.

Kannler’s death at such a young age was a profound loss to his family, his fellow firefighters, and the MFA, and it forced the Chelsea Fire Department to take a hard look at the dangers its firefighters face long after a fire is extinguished.

“Pete’s passing motivated us to better integrate cancer awareness, prevention, exposure reduction, and health education into our culture,” said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri. “His death was a painful reminder that firefighter hazards do not end when we clock out. We have a responsibility to protect each other, not only from the immediate dangers of the job, but from the long-term consequences from the exposures we face throughout our careers.”

Kannler, who served the Chelsea Fire Department for nine years, was also an instructor at the fire academy, dedicating himself to preparing the next generation of firefighters.

As part of the remembrance, MFA officials hung a framed photograph of Kannler outside a classroom for new cadets to see as they begin their careers.

“The City of Chelsea and the Chelsea Fire Department extends their sincere appreciation to the Massachusetts Fire Academy and the many firefighters and fire service leaders who joined together to honor Peter’s memory and legacy,” said Quatieri.

The Chelsea Fire Department remains committed to building upon the lessons learned from Pete’s passing by continuing to emphasize firefighter health, cancer prevention, exposure reduction, proper decontamination, and a culture in which firefighters look out for one another.

The Chelsea Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to the Massachusetts Fire Academy and the many firefighters and fire service leaders who honored Peter’s memory and legacy.