NeighborHealth and BMC celebrate 10 years of expanding access to care in Winthrop

NeighborHealth and Boston Medical Center (BMC) celebrated ten years since the historic opening of a shared facility in Winthrop, Mass., marking a decade of collaboration to bring comprehensive healthcare services closer to home for patients in Winthrop and surrounding communities.

The shared clinical facility at 17 Main Street opened to patients in 2016 to address the need for more convenient access to primary, specialty and rehabilitation care in Winthrop, East Boston and Revere, communities geographically separated from many of Boston’s major health care facilities. The spacious waterfront building, designed by leading healthcare design firm ingenuity, provides convenient access to NeighborHealth’s Family Medicine and Specialty Care services, including sports medicine, gastroenterology, pulmonology, podiatry and endocrinology, alongside BMC’s state-of-the-art Physical and Occupational Therapy clinic and gym.

The anniversary celebration brought together dozens of leaders, providers, staff, patients and community members to recognize the patients and care teams who have shaped the partnership over the past decade.

“Over the past 10 years, this partnership has made it easier for our patients to get the care they need, closer to where they live and work,” said Dr. Mothusi Chilume, Medical Director, Family Medicine at NeighborHealth. “By bringing primary, specialty and rehabilitation services together in one location, we are helping patients spend less time navigating the health care system and more time focusing on their health. That kind of access is what community-based care is all about.”

Over the past decade, the partnership has helped create a more seamless experience for BMC and NeighborHealth patients in need high-quality rehabilitation services north of Boston, allowing access to skilled care without crossing the harbor.

“This facility is a testament to what hospitals and community health centers can achieve when we work together,” said Karen Mattie, Senior Clinical Director, Boston Medical Center. “By joining BMC’s leading rehabilitation care with NeighborHealth’s family medicine expertise, we have created a model that has allowed our organizations to respond to thousands of patients’ needs in a more connected way. This partnership continues to be an example of how collaboration can strengthen the continuum of care and create lasting value for communities.”

In addition to providing an integrated model of care for Winthrop and surrounding communities, the space continues to bring two leading employers to the beachfront community. Earlier this year, NeighborHealth was named a 2026 USA Today Top Workplace and BMC was named a 2026–2027 Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information about NeighborHealth and BMC’s Winthrop location visit: www.neighborhealth.com.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 55 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. NeighborHealth is licensed through Boston Medical Center and champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.