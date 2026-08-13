Fire department responds to Summit Ave gas leak

The Chelsea Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Summit Avenue after a contractor struck a gas line in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

Firefighters promptly and temporarily evacuated a limited number of homes as a precaution, according to city officials.

During the incident, Summit Avenue was closed to allow crews to work on the gas line.

National Grid contained the leak, shut off the gas, and repaired the gas line. Occupants safely reentered their homes once the leak was contained.

According to city officials, there was no broad threat to the community and it was an isolated, contained incident.