City and Cultural Council Announce Chelsea Heritage Celebration Grant Awardees

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea and the Chelsea Cultural Council recently announced the recipients of the 2026 Chelsea Heritage Celebration Grant program, awarding over $100,000 to support arts, cultural programming, public art, and community celebrations throughout the city.

Grants will support a wide range of 2026 projects including festivals, concerts, exhibitions, performances, literary programs and public art installations that strengthen community connections and showcase Chelsea’s many cultures.

2026 Recipients:

Apollinaire Theater: Apollinaire in the Park – Festival 2026 – $10,000

Boston Landmarks Orchestra: Community Concert at Chelsea High School – $10,000

Friends of Mary O’Malley Park: Annual Kite Festival – $1,000

Veronica Robles Cultural Center: Dia de Muertos Festival – $7,500

Little Ant World LLC: AANHPI Cultural Market & Celebration – $5,000

ñ press: Print as Public Art – ñ press activations in Chelsea – $10,000

Chelsea Black Community: Juneteenth Community Celebration – $10,000

Eileen Riestra: Unknown Stories: Immigrant Voices of Chelsea- $10,000

Susana Ismatul Oliva: Chelsea Salsa in the Park – $10,000

Wondermore: Authors/Illustrators in School – $9,000

Chelsea Public Library: Plant a Seed, Read – at the Chelsea Public Library – $2,000

The Neighborhood Developers: Bosson Block Party- $4,500

La Collaborativa: Entre Nosotros: Latinx Youth Film Series – $10,000

The Heritage Celebration Grant program helps organizations and individuals bring free, public cultural experiences to Chelsea and celebrate the city’s rich history, diversity, and vibrant community.The program continues to invest in projects that celebrate Chelsea’s diverse cultures, strengthen community connections, and expand access to the arts.

Through these events and installations, residents and visitors have opportunities to experience the creativity, traditions, and stories that make Chelsea a vibrant and welcoming community.

Chelsea’s Heritage Celebrations Grant program is directly funded by Encore Boston Harbor as part of its ongoing support for neighboring host and surrounding communitiesFor more information about the Heritage Celebration Program, visit the Chelsea Heritage Celebrations Grant Page on the Chelsea municipal website.