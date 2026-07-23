New Chelsea Police Officers Sworn in

Three new Chelsea police officers were sworn in at city hall by Assistant City Clerk Gabby Solis on Monday.

The swearing in of Officers Gustavo Azevedo, Justin Puppo, and Marcos De Brito was witnessed by City Manager Fidel Maltez, Police Chief Keith Houghton, officers of the Chelsea Police Department, city administrators, and their respective families. They will have a ceremonial swearing in at a later date.

“Today is a proud day for the Chelsea Police Department as we welcome our newest officers into this profession,” Houghton said. “It is also a solemn day of remembrance. Forty-six years ago, Sergeant Arthur Cashin made the ultimate sacrifice succumbing to being shot after stopping a wrong-way driver along with his partner on Broadway during a late night traffic stop. His partner also received injuries and heroically ended the attack on the two officers.

“As these officers take their oath today, they do so standing on the shoulders of those who came before them, especially Sgt. Cashin, whose courage and sacrifice will forever be part of this department’s legacy,” the chief continued. “His service reminds us that every shift carries both tremendous responsibility and the opportunity to make a difference. We honor his memory by serving our community with integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication.”

The new officers will undertake additional on-the-job training, riding with a veteran officer in the Chelsea Police Field Training Program, before hitting the streets on their own.