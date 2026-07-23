NeighborHealth Appoints Maria Coppenrath as CFO

Special to the Independent

NeighborHealth announced the appointment of Maria Coppenrath, CPA, as the organization’s new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 20, 2026.

With more than 30 years of healthcare finance experience – including over 15 years serving as CFO within complex, multi-site Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) – Coppenrath brings deep expertise in healthcare finance strategy, value-based care, 340B pharmacy operations, ACO models, and FQHC regulatory compliance.

Most recently, Coppenrath served as CFO at Caring Health Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. She has also held senior financial leadership roles at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center, where she led financial transformation initiatives, strengthened organizational sustainability, and supported significant operational growth.

Coppenrath succeeds Jamie Hazard in the CFO role following Hazard’s transition to Chief Executive Officer in December of 2025. In her role as CFO, Coppenrath will oversee financial strategy, planning and operations for one of the largest community health centers in the country, with more than $300M in annual revenue, 1700 employees, and a full complement of primary care and specialty services, a 24/7 emergency department, the Neighborhood PACE program, and multiple on-site pharmacies.

“Maria stood out throughout the search process for both her exceptional financial leadership and her deep commitment to community health,” said Jamie Hazard, President and CEO of NeighborHealth. “She brings a rare combination of strategic expertise, operational excellence, and mission alignment. We are thrilled to welcome her to NeighborHealth and are confident she will be an invaluable partner as we continue to strengthen and expand care for the communities we serve.”

Born and raised in Everett, Massachusetts, Coppenrath distinguishes herself through her collaborative leadership style, ability to translate complex financial concepts into actionable insights, and proven track record of building high-performing finance teams.

“NeighborHealth is well known for its innovation, compassion, and service, and I am honored to be part of an organization so deeply committed to equitable, community-based care,” said Coppenrath. “As a first-generation Italian American and the daughter of immigrants, I understand the hopes, sacrifices, and resilience that shape so many of the families NeighborHealth serves. That personal connection makes it especially meaningful to join an organization that has long been a trusted resource for immigrant communities. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and staff to support NeighborHealth’s continued growth, strengthen its mission, and ensure its long-term sustainability.”

Coppenrath joins NeighborHealth following a highly competitive national search. She is the recipient of numerous professional recognitions, including the National Association of Community Health Centers’ Jeffrey T. Latman Leadership in Healthcare Finance Award, and serves as Treasurer on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. She is also on the Board of Directors of CapitalLink, which provides financial advisory services to community health centers in Massachusetts.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving more than 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.