All Chelsea Awards Gala at Port Park

The All Chelsea Awards Gala has become a signature event in the city, and this year’s edition proved to be another outstanding social happening as city officials, residents, businesspersons, and community leaders gathered at Port Park on Marginal Street for the festivities.

City Attorney Cheryl Watson Fisher, the chairperson of the awards gala who has piloted the event to significant heights in its brief existence, welcomed the many guests and led the presentation ceremony.

City Manager Fidel Maltez, the architect of Chelsea’s inspiring triumph in the All-America City Awards in Denver, brought the official greetings to the guests and extended his personal congratulations to the award recipients.

Rep. Judith Garcia presented official House of Representatives congarulatory citations to the award winners.

Jennifer Hassell, who was recently honored by the Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow, said of being named the Business Person of the Year, “It’s a real honor to be recognized by my city at such a great event. It still feels kind of funny, because I feel like I’m just doing my job, but it’s really been an honor to work with the city. I’m going on five years this March for a three-year gig. I’m honored and blessed to be able to live and work in my community, and because the award was from my community, it’s extra special.”

Hassell said Watson Fisher did a sterling job as chairperson and emcee for the gala.