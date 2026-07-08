State Delegation Honors Matt Frank with Inaugural Commonwealth Pride Award

Special to the Record

Representative Garcia

presents Matt Frank with

a celebratory citation for

being honored at the Commonwealth

Pride Award.

Senator DiDomenico, Matt Frank, and Chief of Staff, Christie.

State Representative Judith Garcia and State Senator Sal DiDomenico honored Chelsea community leader and former Chelsea City Councilor Matt Frank with the inaugural Commonwealth Pride Award, a new annual recognition celebrating the outstanding contributions and achievements of LGBTQ+ leaders across Massachusetts.

“When I think about courage in public service, I think about Matt Frank. I remember serving with him on the Chelsea City Council and watching him step forward to organize our city’s first Pride flag raising. He didn’t wait for someone else to lead. He led. From preserving Chelsea’s history to advancing economic development and expanding LGBTQ+ visibility, Matt has left a lasting mark on our community. He has helped ensure that young people growing up in Chelsea can see themselves reflected in the city they call home. It is my honor to recognize Matt as the inaugural recipient of the Commonwealth Pride Award,” said Representative Judith Garcia.

“It was a privilege to honor my friend and Chelsea native, Matt Frank, at the first annual Commonwealth Pride Awards,” said Senator Sal N. DiDomenico. “Matt has been a leader in our community, starting the first pride flag raising ceremony in Chelsea, and working tirelessly in his day job to improve and create housing for residents across the city. This is a well-deserved recognition for Matt’s many contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and the city of Chelsea.”

A lifelong, multigenerational resident of Chelsea, Matt Frank has dedicated his life to public service and community advocacy. As a young person, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and continued that commitment to service throughout his adult life. He has served on numerous local boards and commissions, including the Chelsea Planning Board, Chelsea Economic Development Board, and Chelsea Historical Commission. He has also been a trustee of the historic Governor Bellingham Cary House Museum, most recently serving as its President.

A former President of the Chelsea City Council and currently the Director of Development at the Chelsea Housing Authority, Frank has worked closely with residents, businesses, and community organizations to strengthen Chelsea and expand opportunities for its people.

For the past 11 years, since its founding, Frank has served as the lead organizer of the Chelsea LGBTQ Coalition and has helped organize Chelsea’s annual Pride Flag Raising since its inception. His leadership helped establish one of the region’s most visible celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride and inclusion at a time when such recognition was still uncommon in many working-class communities surrounding Boston.

During his tenure on the City Council, Frank introduced Chelsea’s first resolutions recognizing National Coming Out Day, Transgender Day of Remembrance, and Pride Month, helping to institutionalize the city’s commitment to LGBTQ+ visibility and equality.

Frank’s advocacy was inspired in part by an internship with former State Senator Jarrett Barrios at the Massachusetts State House in 2006. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that future generations of LGBTQ+ young people can see the Pride flag flying in Chelsea and know they are not alone in their journey.

“I was extremely honored and humbled to be part of the inaugural group of honorees for this award. I sat at the ceremony thinking of the 30 plus speakers at our flag raisings over the years, the other members of the Chelsea LGBTQ coalition, the supporters and allies that have helped over the years and the other communities that looked to Chelsea for inspiration after our first flag raising,” said Frank. “Representation and visibility matter and I am proud to be highlighted this time. I look forward to seeing this become an annual award and cannot wait to see who receives the award next year!”

For the first time ever, the Massachusetts LGBTQ+ Legislative Caucus hosted the Commonwealth Pride Awards: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Excellence on the Hill. Held during Pride Month, the event honored more than 110 community leaders nominated by members of the Legislature. Honorees included public servants, advocates, educators, entrepreneurs, artists, healthcare professionals, and community leaders from across the Commonwealth whose work has advanced equality, inclusion, and opportunity.