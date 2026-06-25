Vendors Needed for Chelsea’s New Weekly Farmers Market

To make fresh produce more accessible to the Chelsea community, the City of Chelsea has announced a new Chelsea Farmers Market will take place every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. in Chelsea’s City Hall plaza (500 Broadway) beginning July 7, 2026. The markets will run through October 20, 2026.

The City is actively searching for vendors to participate in the markets, with a strong desire for vendors that offer a variety of fresh produce and accept EBT/SNAP benefits. The City is also seeking participation from vendors that offer other goods and services, in addition to community organizations that can offer resources during the events.

The Chelsea Farmers Market series is brought to the community by the Chelsea Public Health Department, GreenRoots, and The Trustees of Reservations, and is supported by a Mass General Brigham grant awarded to a working group that Chelsea is a part of—the North Shore Suffolk Food Security Collaborative (NSFSC). The NSFSC is a regional collaborative composed of 10 communities including Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop, that aims to address food security, advocate for policy, systems, and environmental changes, and increase food production and sourcing for residents.

To express interest in becoming a Chelsea Farmers Market vendor, please email [email protected]. For questions, including questions about becoming a vendor, contact 617-466-4209 during City Hall business hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m.–7 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

The Farmers Markets will serve as a supplementary resource of for-purchase fresh produce, and other goods and services, and plans are underway to provide activities and workshops centered on healthy cooking, climate justice, and food sustainability and independence.