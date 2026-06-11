With Kayem Park reconstruction nearing, residents invited to final meeting

As plans move forward to reconstruct Kayem Park, the City of Chelsea is inviting residents to learn about the final project design, a tentative project timeline, and its budget, on Tuesday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 248 Chestnut Street, Chelsea. This is the third public engagement meeting on the redesign.

This project is part of the City’s annual park renovation program, and is funded by a Fiscal Year 2026 State of Massachusetts Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant.

New key features include modern playground equipment for both 2–5 and 5–12-year-old children, misting station, artistic shade sail, new benches and picnic tables, permeable pavers, tree plantings, and native landscaping. The park abuts community hubs like The Salvation Army Chelsea Corps Community Center and is a block from the Browne Middle School. Kayem Park offers year-round recreational activities for the neighborhood.

With questions, community members can contact Sara Han, Planner/Project Manager for the Chelsea Housing & Community Development Department at [email protected] or 617-466-4183.