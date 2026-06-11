Chelsea firefighters tackle 2-alarm Ash Street fire, evacuate all residents safely

At 4:46 a.m.,the Chelsea Fire Department responded to a 2-Alarm fire at an occupied 3-story residential building on Ash Street. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a heavy fire from the rear porches of the structure.

All residents were unaware of the fire until fire crews arrived and initiated a floor-by-floor evacuation of the building while additional crews began fire suppression operations. All residents were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Crews contained the fire to the second and third floor rear porches, preventing the fire from spreading into the living space of the building and to nearby structures.

Chelsea’s Emergency Management Supervisor, captures the blaze on Ash Street, Chelsea, Massachusetts on June 9. Photos courtesy of Paul Koolian

“The crews did an outstanding job making sure all residents got out safely, then quickly contained the fire, keeping it from spreading to exposed buildings that were just feet away,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri.

A total of 12 residents have been displaced due to the fire and were placed in temporary housing while repairs are completed. The Chelsea Fire Department’s Resident Assistance Unit and Emergency Management are working to assist the affected residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.