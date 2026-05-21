License Commission Holds Restaurant Suspension in Abeyance

By Adam Swift

The Chelsea License Commission held two continued disciplinary hearings at its May meeting last week.

The commission issued a five day suspension to El Kiosco at 212 Broadway for violations revolving around the operating issues of video cameras at the establishment and for an employee drinking while working.

However, that suspension will be held in abeyance for six months, and if the establishment does not receive any further violations in that time, the suspension will not have to be served.

Commission members pointed to the lack of previous violations from the restaurant and the establishment’s efforts to correct issues since the disciplinary hearing was opened in April.

A consultant working with restaurant owner Yury Correa said the restaurant has been holding training sessions to help establish proper procedures, and added that the bartender who drank on duty had been let go.

Chelsea Police Officer Joseph Santiago said he has followed up with Correa to make sure that the cameras were operational, and during a surprise check of the restaurant, found they were operational and that there were no other issues.

“I’ve done a couple surprise visits on her and I checked the camera twice, every time I drove by or someone else … she is always there from morning to close,” said Santiago.

License Commission member Enio Lopez noted that the issues with cameras and employees drinking seem to be the two biggest issues at licensed liquor establishments in Chelsea.

Commission member Emily Cherniack advised the establishment, and others in the city, to be mindful of what they post on social media. She said many potential disciplinary issues are emailed or texted to the commission or police from residents when they see something they believe is a violation, in the case of El Kiosco, it was someone who saw a promotional post and believed the restaurant was above capacity.

The commission also continued a disciplinary hearing for Torito Restaurant and Lounge at 73 Winnisimmet St. to its next meeting.

The operation of video cameras was also an issue at that establishment, with the commission members noting that video recordings regarding a past potential violation were not submitted to the police department in the 48 hours required by law.

The restaurant owner stated that the hard drive was ruined when it got wet in the basement, and that he attempted to have the files from the hard drive retrieved by an IT specialist.

Santiago noted that on the most recent inspection, the cameras were working, but they had not been installed long enough to determine if they will save recordings for 30 days, as required by the Chelsea licensing regulations.

In addition, there were issues with a change of management at the restaurant which had not been filed with the city.

Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine said that paperwork needed to be filed in time to be on the agenda for the next commission meeting, or Torito could face disciplinary action for that, as well.

In other business, the commission approved a change of license and name for a car dealership at 42 Pearl St., which will now do business as Boston Auto Master with approval for 40 cars on the lot.