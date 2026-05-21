June 2026 to Bring New Prices for Chelsea Electricity Choice

In June 2026, Chelsea Electricity Choice will transition to new 30-month prices. The change will occur as the current electricity supply contract ends and a new contract with First Point Power takes effect. While there has been a general increase in electricity costs since the program’s 2024 launch, the new prices remain lower than Eversource’s current electricity supply prices for most participants. This new contract continues the program’s track record of saving Chelsea residents and business owners more than $2.7 million compared with Eversource since 2024.

New program prices: Fixed and stable from June 2026 – December 2028

• Chelsea Basic: This is the program’s lowest-priced option, and the option in which most participants are currently enrolled. The price for Chelsea Basic will increase from 12.42 ¢/kWh to 14.860 ¢/kWh.

• Chelsea Standard: The price for the Chelsea Standard option will increase from 12.86 ¢/kWh to 15.233 ¢/kWh. In addition to the price change, the amount of electricity sourced from renewable energy for Chelsea Standard participants will increase from 75% to 85%.

• Chelsea 100% Green: The price for the Chelsea 100% Green option will increase from 13.86 ¢/kWh to 15.853 ¢/kWh. Participants in Chelsea 100% Green will continue to receive 100% of their electricity from renewable sources.

An average resident using 507 kWh/month and enrolled in Chelsea Basic will see an increase of approximately $12 per month.

How these prices compare

Chelsea Electricity Choice continues to provide prices that are competitive with Eversource:

• Residential savings: The new prices for both Chelsea Basic and Chelsea Standard remain lower than Eversource’s current residential electricity supply price of 15.629 ¢/kWh.

• Small business savings: The new price for Chelsea Basic is also lower than Eversource’s current small business price of 15.030 ¢/kWh.

Please note: Eversource’s current prices are fixed through July 31, 2026. Because their future prices are unknown, future savings cannot be guaranteed.

Additional details for participants

No action is required for current Chelsea Electricity Choice participants. Active participants will be automatically enrolled in the new price for their program option in June and will see the new price on their July Eversource bills. The City will mail a notice regarding the new prices to participants in May. Participants may opt out at any time with no fee or penalty.

Chelsea Electricity Choice is our city’s group electricity buying program. Under state law, most electricity customers in Chelsea are enrolled, though participation is never required. The program provides a Chelsea Electricity Choice price for the supply portion of participants’ Eversource electric bills, while Eversource continues to deliver electricity and send bills. More than 200 other Massachusetts communities have similar programs.

To learn more about Chelsea Electricity Choice and the new prices, or to request a change, visit ChelseaElectricityChoice.com, call Chelsea 311, or call the City’s program consultants at 833-393-5675.