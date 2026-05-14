BU Professor Presenting at Beat the Heat Workshop

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea recently announced Boston University (BU) Professor and Doctor of Science Madeleine Scammell will join the lineup of presenters at its Beat the Heat Workshop happening on May 19, from 5-7 p.m., in the cafeteria of the Williams School Building.

Dr. Scammell is a Professor of Environmental Health at Boston University School of Public Health and a resident of Chelsea. She co-leads the Chelsea & East Boston Heat Study (C-HEAT), a partnership between GreenRoots and Boston University focused on heat exposure, public health, and community resilience. She also studies heat among workers in Central America.

Also joining the lineup of groups tabling the event is GreenRoots, a resident-led organization dedicated to improving and enhancing the urban environment and public health in Chelsea, East Boston, and surrounding communities. GreenRoots will join MassSave, the Red Cross, and the Medical Reserve Corps in providing attendees free resources and information during the event.

Community members interested in attending can RSVP This is a free, community workshop, which will take place on May 19, from 5-7 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Williams School Building, located at 180 Walnut Street. Attendees should enter via the school’s Arlington Street entrance.

Dr. Scammell is a Professor of Environmental Health at Boston University School of Public Health and a JPB Environmental Health Fellow at Harvard School of Public Health. Her expertise is in the area of community-driven and community-based participatory research and includes the use of qualitative methods in the area of environmental health and epidemiologic studies.

Community members are encouraged to reserve a spot—though walk-ins are welcome—and can RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 617-466-4209.

Refreshments, training materials, and translation devices will be provided.

This workshop is made possible by the collaborative relationships of the Chelsea’s public safety and health officials and the organizations attending the event.